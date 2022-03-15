Office Practicum Names Dr. Dan Feiten Medical Director & Product Leader of Clinical Innovation

Dr. Feiten joined OP through its acquisition of RemedyConnect in February, where he served as its President, Co-Founder, and Chief Medical Officer. RemedyConnect provides a pediatric telehealth solution, business management support, and marketing services, including: website development and SEO, an after-hours answering service, and a patient education symptom tool.

This year, OP expanded its portfolio of brands in order to meet the needs of today's pediatric practices. The acquisition of RemedyConnect follows that of NextStep Solutions , an ONC-certified, fully specialized behavioral health EHR and RCM solution. This expanded initiative will focus on building technology and services that allow pediatric providers to support the whole health and well-being of every child.

NextStep Solutions will continue to provide both child- and adult-focused behavioral health specialists with EHR and revenue cycle management solutions. Likewise, RemedyConnect will continue to provide its full line of digital media solutions. With Dr. Feiten's guidance, the new OP family of brands will continue to invest in innovative features and functions that help pediatric practices evolve and meet the holistic healthcare needs of children and families nationwide.

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Feiten to our leadership team," said Kraig Brown, CEO of OP. "Adding someone like him, with his extensive experience in pediatrics and leadership position in our industry, shows OP's continued commitment to providing the pediatric community with the products and services they need to care for the whole child."

Dr. Feiten is a practicing pediatric physician and co-founder of Greenwood Pediatrics, a 26-provider office with three locations in Denver, Colorado. A 1983 graduate of the CU School of Medicine, he completed his residency and chief residency with UCHSC's Department of Pediatrics. As a founder of RemedyConnect, he speaks nationally to physicians and medical organizations about digital media strategies. He is also a co-founder of PediaClinic, an innovative collaboration of 25 pediatric clinicians to provide more affordable after-hours care for families in metro Denver.

In his new role with Office Practicum, he will apply his clinical and technical expertise alongside contributions to the specialty practice community and industry-leading organizations, most notably AAP and the American Telemedicine Association.

"I look forward to helping OP create new technology solutions that focus on the next frontier in Pediatrics – the whole child," Dr. Feiten said. "With a focus on innovation and the input of the Physician Advisory Council, we believe we will be able to offer the technology pediatricians need to holistically support children's behavioral, emotional, and physical health."

The OP Physician Advisory Council is a group of pediatricians and practice managers that provides quarterly product feedback and development direction based on real-time insights sourced from their daily practice management experience. Their rich perspectives, clinical expertise, and focus on improving care will support the whole child initiative and continue to drive innovation and advocacy for the diverse and growing OP community.

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum is the market's first "whole child" digital healthcare platform, designed to help pediatric practices and behavioral health clinics provide integrated healthcare that supports the whole health of their patients. We offer a full array of technology solutions including OP's industry-leading pediatric EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management services, NextStep Solutions' best-in-class behavioral health EHR, and RemedyConnect's portfolio of website, SEO, telehealth, and after-hours answering services. Together, the three brands provide the full suite of technology solutions providers need to holistically support their patients' behavioral, emotional, and physical health. Today, Office Practicum serves over 9,000 pediatricians across 49 states. For more information, visit us at www.officepracticum.com/we-are-op .

