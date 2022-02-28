Office Practicum to Offer the Market's First "Whole Child" Digital Healthcare Platform

For 35 years, OP has offered the market's only solution built "by pediatricians for pediatricians." OP supports thousands of providers in a range of efforts, from clinical, operational, and financial support, to best-in-class vaccine administration, communications, and care via a secure patient portal, along with preventive and acute care tracking.

With the acquisitions, OP will be able to leverage technologies from both companies to create new pediatric solutions that focus on the next frontier in Pediatrics – the whole child. This expanded initiative will focus on building technology and services that allow pediatric providers to support the whole health and well-being of every child. NextStep Solutions will continue to provide both child- and adult-focused behavioral health specialists with EHR and revenue cycle management solutions. Likewise, RemedyConnect will continue to provide its full line of digital healthcare solutions including website, SEO, telehealth, and answering services.

"We know that what our practices need moving forward is a robust, holistic whole child solution," said Kraig Brown, CEO of OP. "Last year especially, but for many years now, the needs of our patients are no longer fully physical. While some practices have begun to integrate behavioral health specialists, others are referring their patients out to trusted providers at unprecedented rates. We want to ensure we're supporting our providers in every way so they can continue to provide unparalleled and seamless care to their patients for all their pediatric needs."

"We are delighted to join the Office Practicum family," said Dan Feiten, M.D., FAAP, CEO of RemedyConnect. "Combined with OP's state-of-the-art EHR, our telehealth and after-hours answering services will allow providers to meet patients wherever they need care - whether that be at home, in the office, or when the practice is closed. With OP, we'll be able to help more providers than ever before build strong relationships with their patients outside of the office and in between visits, for long lasting loyalty and increased patient satisfaction."

As the OP vision grows, so does their team. Dr. Feiten, CEO of RemedyConnect, will be joining OP in a new role as Medical Director & Product Leader of Clinical Innovation. As a widely respected pediatric physician, Dr. Feiten will apply his clinical and technical expertise alongside contributions to the specialty practice community and industry-leading organizations, most notably AAP and the American Telemedicine Association.

In this new role, Dr. Feiten will spearhead product innovations, develop whole child pediatric initiatives, and oversee the direction of the active OP Physician Advisory Council. This group of pediatricians and practice managers provides quarterly product feedback and development direction based on real-time insights sourced from their daily practice management experience. Along with the team of OP experts spanning a combined 150 years of clinical experience, their rich perspectives, clinical expertise, and focus on improving care will support the whole child initiative and continue to drive innovation and advocacy for a diverse and growing OP community.

The strategic acquisitions of RemedyConnect and NextStep Solutions are the first steps in providing pediatric practices with the products and services they need to care for the whole child. OP remains committed to the pediatric community and will continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of practices and patients in 2022 and beyond.

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum is the market's first "whole child" digital healthcare platform, designed to help pediatric practices and behavioral health clinics provide integrated healthcare that supports the whole health of their patients. We offer a full array of technology solutions including OP's industry-leading pediatric EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management services, NextStep Solutions' best-in-class behavioral health EHR, and RemedyConnect's portfolio of website, SEO, telehealth, and after-hours answering services. Together, the three brands provide the full suite of technology solutions providers need to holistically support their patients' behavioral, emotional, and physical health. Today, Office Practicum serves over 9,000 pediatricians across 49 states. For more information, visit us at www.officepracticum.com/we-are-op .

