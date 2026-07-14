Office Practicum User Conference Leads to Life-Changing T1D Intervention

Insights shared at Engage 2026 led to an earlier Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, helping a child avoid diabetic ketoacidosis.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful story emerged from Engage 2026, Office Practicum's (OP's) annual user conference, demonstrating the real-world impact that education, innovation, and collaboration can have on pediatric patient outcomes.

Attendees at this year's conference heard from Herbert Bravo, MD, renowned pediatrician, Type 1 diabetes advocate, and President and Co-Founder of the Society for Innovation in Pediatrics. His keynote explored the rapidly evolving landscape of Type 1 diabetes (T1D) screening and intervention in children.

Dr. Herb Bravo speaking at Office Practicum's Engage 2026.

The session focused on the critical role of early screening in preventing a life-threatening condition known as Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA). Dr. Bravo highlighted how new immune-targeting therapies are helping protect vital beta cells, marking a major shift from simply treating diabetes symptoms to actively intervening in the autoimmune process itself.

"Together, we are proving that pediatricians can do more than diagnose Type 1 diabetes — we can help prevent its most devastating consequences and fundamentally change how this disease is discovered and managed," said Dr. Bravo.

After attending Dr. Bravo's session at Office Practicum's Engage user conference, Lisa Cronin, MD, of North Pinellas Children's Medical Center, began implementing his recommendation to universally screen children for the autoantibodies associated with Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Shortly afterward, she identified a patient before the child developed any significant symptoms of the disease.

Because the condition was identified before symptoms progressed to diabetic ketoacidosis, the child was able to begin treatment sooner and avoid a potentially life-threatening emergency. "Preventing DKA in this patient is one of the things I have been most excited about in a long time," said Dr. Cronin. "I plan to continue screening patients according to Dr. Bravo's recommendations and hopefully continue to prevent adverse outcomes of new-onset diabetes in children."

The early diagnosis also gave the child access to treatment options that would not have been available after the disease had fully progressed. The young athlete became eligible for TZield®, a therapy that can delay the onset of clinical T1D and help preserve insulin-producing beta cell function, an important factor in improving long-term outcomes.

Reflecting on the direct impact the Engage conference had on a child's life, Office Practicum Chief Medical Officer Dan Feiten, MD, said, "At OP, we believe our responsibility extends beyond technology. Seeing a physician apply what she learned at Engage to identify a child with early-stage T1D is a powerful reminder of how education and community can change lives."

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum is the leader in pediatric healthcare technology, providing independent pediatric practices with solutions that support every stage of a child's development. From clinical and operational workflows supported by pediatric AI to patient engagement and financial management, OP helps practices stay competitive and sustainable in an era of consolidation. Learn more at www.officepracticum.com.

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SOURCE Office Practicum