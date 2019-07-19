Office Relocation Auction of Stone Street Partners, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company Inc. of Rockingham, NC has been retained by Stone Street Partners, LLC to auction the remaining office furnishings while they relocate to a new office space. This auction features the Francesco Molon Collection Desk, Table & Chairs once used by the late Rick Siskey, a J. Moigniez Bronze Eagle Statue, additional luxury office furnishings and decorative pieces.

The Online Only Auction is scheduled to close on July 22, 2019 at 12pm, The property is on the 4th Floor of the Porter Building, 4521 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC. Auction Inspections of the property are set for July 19th and 20th from 10am to 3pm.

Will Lilly of Iron Horse Auction Company states, "this is a rare opportunity to own the actual desk and office furnishings once used by the late Rick Siskey."

For further information or to view the current bids, go to www.ironhorseauction.com or call: 800-997-2248.

For interviews, contact:

Will Lilly at 704-985-9300

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.ironhorseauction.com

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ironhorseauction.com

