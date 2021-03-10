Official Grammy® Gift Bag Highlights Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be producing the one and only official GRAMMY® Gift Bag. Just as the show itself has adapted to unique circumstances, so too has the legendary gift bag evolved this year. The iconic show's superstar presenters and performers including Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Post Malone and Harry Styles will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts from brands embracing diversity, equity, inclusion and philanthropy in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation.

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary notes, "We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities and beyond. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag."

Talent will receive a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag presented by Miage transformative skincare and featuring Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation collaborative t-shirts + totes, Prince of Peace® Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals, Tiger Balm® Pain Relieving Patches and GRAMMY Museum® COLLECTION:live™. The #GRAMMYGiftBag will also include items from BACARDÍ Rum, Baketivity, Bishology, BriteBrush GameBrush, British M, Canticos, Chubby Chipmunk, Cloud Water + Immunity, Converse Eyewear Collection from Marchon Eyewear, Cozy Earth, Cup of Té, Exploding Kittens, frank green, G-Labs, Gabriel & Co, Goldshield, The Green Garmento, The Happiness Planner, Hayley's Bracelets, HFactor Hydrogen Water, HGC Apparel, Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care, Hotsy Totsy Haus, Karma Nuts, Masktini, Music Connection, No Fine Print, Change-Maker Village from Once Upon a Blume, 100 Days Inside, Oxygenetix, PETA x Save the Duck, Purely Elizabeth, Raise the Standard Apparel, RH45, Rita Hazan, Ruffles, Signed by McFly, Soapy Faith, Soul Shropshire, T2 Tea, Tiny Travelers, Tractive, Trust Me Vodka, Unis Brands, VALUED 365 Elite Membership, Wags Cookies, Whisps Cheese Crisps and 99GUARD.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards® will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and will be broadcast live in high-definition TV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

