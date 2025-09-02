Official Launch of the Green Prize 2025: Call for Applications is Now Open

News provided byGreen Finance
Sep 02, 2025, 03:13 ET
PARIS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Prize 2025 is officially opening its call for applications. Organized by Green Finance and supported by a panel of recognized experts, this competition aims to showcase the most innovative and inspiring projects in ecological and financial transition.
"I am sincerely amazed and honored by the richness of our jury. It is rare to bring together so many independent, demanding personalities who are also deeply sincere in their commitment. For me, they are true leaders, and their very presence gives this prize exceptional legitimacy," says Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Strateggyz – Green Finance.
An outstanding jury for a common goal: accelerating sustainable finance
The Green Prize 2025 jury reflects a diversity of profiles and a rare complementarity between researchers, field practitioners, institutions, and climate innovators.
A big thank you to our Jury members: Philippe Sebag; Anne-Catherine Husson-Traore; François Gemenne; Olivier Mathiot; Nicolas Imbert; Jean-Baptiste Sicard.
Four major themes at the heart of transformation
Entries will be assessed across four strategic areas, reflecting the key challenges of financial transition:
- Impact Investment & ESG
- Carbon Finance and Compensation
- Inclusive, Social and Transparent Finance
- Responsible Data & Technology
Five eligible categories of applicants
The competition is open to any organization or stakeholder carrying impactful projects in the economic, social, or territorial sphere:
- Foundations and associations
- Start-ups and mid-sized companies
- Institutional players
- Large corporations
- Local actors and experts
Apply before the end of October
Applications are open until October 31, 2025. Project evaluations will take place in November, and the winners will be announced at a prestigious event in December.
- Full details and application form here:
https://green-finance.fr/lancement-officiel-du-prix-green-finance-2025/
Contact:
[email protected]
Tel : 01 40 20 13 13
SOURCE Green Finance
