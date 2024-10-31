Official start of AutoReserve global expansion: Infinite possibilities for restaurant reservations with a hybrid system of voice AI technology and web reservations

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoReserve has officially begun its global expansion as a restaurant reservation service that utilizes voice AI technology originally developed by Hello Co., Ltd. A restaurant reservation service with a total of 3.1 million registered users in 110 countries around the world. The number of restaurants where reservations can be made has surpassed 2.5 million restaurants worldwide, and we will continue to expand the areas where reservations can be made.

Official start of AutoReserve global expansion

After the user makes a web application, AutoReserve uses AI voice technology to call the restaurant directly and confirm the reservation. This allows you to check with restaurants that do not accept online reservations. We offer a new dining experience at restaurants where reservations were previously not possible due to the language barrier.

AutoReserve is available in English, Japanese, Taiwan Chinese (Mandarin), Cantonese, and Chinese (Simplified), Korean, and Thai so that users around the world can make reservations in their native language and experience a smoother and safer journey. We are planning to expand support to Europe and other areas in the future.

Features of AutoReserve

Hybrid system of web reservation and telephone reservation using unique AI voice technology

Users can make requests to restaurants that do not accept reservations online

Compatible with restaurants at overseas travel destinations and domestic restaurants

Users can apply by simple process with an online website

No installation costs required for restaurants

Yuki Hariguchi, CEO of Hello, Inc., says the following regarding this product: "AutoReserve is the first step towards a global gastronomic experience. The core proprietary voice AI technology will continue to evolve and grow into a product that provides a seamless and comfortable conversation experience, maximizing the possibilities of restaurant reservations using AI voice. Experience the impression of completely changing the concept of restaurant reservations with AutoReserve."

For more information about AutoReserve, please visit the official website.

https://autoreserve.com/en

About AutoReserve

AutoReserve is an AI voice reservation service for restaurants operated by Hello, Inc. Our mission is "Goodbye past, Hello future." We are developing products based on the philosophy of "AI-First Products," which means designing products with AI at the core.

Media contact: [email protected]

Hello, Inc. Global Communication Team

SOURCE Hello Co., Ltd.