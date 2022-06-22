Offshore Support Vessel Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 443.04 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Support Vessel Market by Product (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, FSIV, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The offshore support vessel market size is expected to increase by USD 443.04 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%. Technavio categorizes the offshore support vessel market as a part of the global oil and gas exploration and production market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the offshore support vessel market during the forecast period.
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rise in global demand for oil and natural gas and the rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water e and p activities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as environmental concerns associated with offshore E and P activities will challenge market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
The offshore support vessel market report is segmented by Product (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, FSIV, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, North America, and South America).
- Regional Analysis: 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for offshore support vessels in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in investments in drilling activities in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia will facilitate the offshore support vessel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Revenue Generation Segment: The offshore support vessel market share growth by the AHTS segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the global demand for AHTS as upstream companies continue to increase offshore oil and gas exploration activities.
Vendor Analysis
The offshore support vessel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- BOURBON Corp.
- China Oilfield Services Ltd.
- CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd.
- Damen Shipyards Group
- Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.
- Edison Chouest Offshore Co.
- Fincantieri Spa
- Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC
- Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.
- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.
- A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
- Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD
- P and O Maritime Logistics
- Siem Offshore Inc.
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
- Solstad Offshore ASA
- John Swire and Sons Ltd.
- Tidewater Inc.
- Zamil Offshore Services Co.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
Share this article