OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family

Rollable ribbon fiber optic cables are one of the most exciting developments in outside plant (OSP) cabling technology in years. These cables can help users achieve significant time and cost savings using mass fusion splicing while also doubling their fiber density in a given duct size compared to traditional flat ribbon cable designs. Each OFS rollable ribbon features 12 individual optical fibers that are partially bonded to each other at predetermined points. These ribbons can be "rolled" into a flexible and compact bundle that offers the added benefit of improved fiber routing and handling in closure preparation.

Field proven in North America, the original AccuTube Ribbon Cable is well known in the industry for its rugged durability, fiber protection, ease of installation and readily accessible fiber ribbons. This cable design features totally gel-free buffer tubes in a stranded loose tube construction and exhibits superior coiling and handling when compared to other high-fiber-count cable solutions. With a listed 1000 lb. tensile rating and durable loose tube construction, the cable delivers excellent performance in dense metro and harsh environment applications.

The AccuTube+ Rollable Ribbon Cable product line also features cables with 1728 fibers in both single jacket and light armor designs and 3456 fibers in a single jacket construction. All of these cables meet or exceed the requirements of Telcordia GR-20 issue 4.

The expanded-fiber-count AccuTube+ Rollable Ribbon cables are scheduled for commercial availability in May 2018. These cables will also be on display at the 2018 Fiber Connect Expo at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, in Nashville, TN, on June 4-6, 2018. Please contact your local OFS representative for additional information.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty photonics products. We provide reliable, cost-effective solutions for a broad range of applications including telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, government, aerospace and defense. These products help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses, both today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States, OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Company, a multi-billion dollar leader in optical communications.

