OFS Unveils Vision for Broadband Future and Job Growth in America at Press Event

NORCROSS, Ga., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS, a global leader in optical fiber solutions, proudly announces a press event to celebrate the future of the broadband industry and new jobs for Americans.

This May 10th gathering of federal and state government dignitaries, key industry association leaders, local broadband service providers, and national/regional media will help usher in new manufacturing capabilities for U.S.-made fiber products to enrich the lives of rural Americans with safe, secure, and reliable broadband connectivity.

Established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Broadband Equity, Accessibility, and Deployment (BEAD) program includes $42.45 billion dedicated to expanding high-speed internet access by financing infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

In preparation for the expected increased demand for fiber optic infrastructure, OFS has been investing in optical fiber and fiber optic cable manufacturing in Georgia, including a $139 million expansion that was fully operationalized by 2022. With the anticipated demand from BEAD funding, OFS will create up to 100 new jobs in Georgia over the next few years.

Holly Hulse, CEO of OFS, explained, "We've all seen the increased importance of the internet in our daily lives. The BEAD program is an important investment in people and communities across the United States to keep them up to speed and prepare them for the future. With two longstanding factories in Georgia and OFS labs R&D, OFS has been a fiber optic innovator for decades. OFS is pleased to do our part in bringing high speed internet to all by offering world-class fiber optic solutions that meet Buy America Build America (BABA) Act requirements for the BEAD program. We look forward to creating jobs for Georgians in the process."

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com

SOURCE OFS