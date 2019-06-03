OFS Introduces the EZ-Terminator™ to the FITEL® Family of Connectivity Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2019, Booth 1401 - OFS, a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber optic products, today introduces the EZ-Terminator to its portfolio of FITEL Connectivity Solutions.

A key tool for installations, the EZ-Terminator uses a simple, one-step operation and user-friendly interface to deliver the highest-quality terminations quickly and under the toughest conditions. Combining portability in a ruggedized body, the EZ-Terminator offers the accessibility and powerful performance needed for Multiple Dwelling Unit (MDU) and Single-Family Unit (SFU) installations. Features include:

Wide operation chamber for easy fiber loading and connector assembly

One-touch operation and pre-installed programs for error-free fiber connector termination work

Three LED lights illuminate the entire operation chamber with more than 300 Lux. The bright light aids in performing connector terminations in low-light conditions often encountered during MDU/ SFU installations.

Detachable V-groove for easy field cleaning and optimal maintenance helps to reduce downtime.

Combined with various EZ!Fuse® SOC Components, the handheld EZ-Terminator helps to save both time and money by delivering optical loss performance and yields that substantially exceed those of currently available mechanical connectors. In addition, the large battery capacity can achieve 100 termination/ heating cycles on a single charge, giving the installer portability without sacrificing performance.

The EZ-Terminator tool's simple, error-free operation and powerful, consistent performance make it a must-have for any fiber termination project where the highest-quality, repeatable results are essential.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Company, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

