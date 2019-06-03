OFS Launches Fortex™ 2DT Loose Tube Fiber Optic Cable

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2019, Booth 1401 -- OFS is pleased to introduce Fortex 2DT Loose Tube Fiber Optic Cable, the newest addition to the company's Fortex DT completely gel-free cable portfolio.

Fortex 2DT Cable is the industry's first totally gel-free loose tube cable to feature 200 micron optical fiber in a fully-rated Telcordia® GR-20 design. This new design reduces cable diameters by up to 18% and areas by up to 32%. By using AllWave®+ 200 Micron Single-Mode Fiber, this cable offers improved fiber density and allows more efficient use of network pathways.

The Fortex 2DT Cable product line includes single jacket, light armor and armored constructions. These cables are available with up to 288 fibers in a Telcordia GR-20 Issue 4 compliant cable design.

Smaller and lighter weight cables such as the Fortex 2DT Cable help to reduce installation costs in a number of ways including: (1) allowing longer and faster installation with greater distances between handholes (underground installations); (2) providing lighter loads on poles (for aerial installations); and (3) enabling more cable on a reel, which can help to reduce shipping costs and enable fewer splice points. These cables can also help to speed installation and lower costs by reducing preparation and splicing time along with the need for cleaning chemicals in the field.

Fortex 2DT Loose Tube Fiber Optic Cable may be ordered with award-winning OFS AllWave+,

AllWave FLEX, or AllWave FLEX+ 200 micron optical fibers.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty photonics products. We provide reliable, cost-effective solutions for a broad range of applications including telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, government, aerospace and defense. These products help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses, both today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Company, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

