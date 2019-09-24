OFS Launches InvisiLight® ILU 600 Solution

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISE Expo 2019, Booth 421 -- OFS, a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber optic products, today launches the InvisiLight­ ILU 600 Solution, enabling a virtually invisible optical fiber installation inside homes, offices, and multiple dwelling units (MDUs). The InvisiLight ILU 600 solution is less visible and offers even faster and easier installation than the original InvisiLight ILU solution.

FTTH service providers often deploy compact Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) deep within subscribers' homes and offices to facilitate Wifi coverage, presenting both aesthetic and installation challenges. Some customers cancel service orders when they learn that the installation requires unsightly conventional optical cables or tapes. In addition, tight spaces, corners, architectural features and other factors can create barriers to fiber deployment inside many offices and living units. The InvisiLight Optical Solutions portfolio was designed to help meet these specific challenges.

The original InvisiLight ILU Solution, launched in 2012, offered installers an innovative yet simple process to adhere a 0.9 mm diameter optical fiber into crevices along ceilings and walls or moldings and walls. In this way, the solution offers a safe, protected optical fiber link that is virtually invisible.

The InvisiLight 600 ILU solution uses an even smaller 0.6 mm optical fiber with the same simple installation process and tools as the original. With less than half the volume and half the weight, storage inside the InvisiLight 80x80 module is more than doubled from 10 to 25 meters (83 ft), installation is faster, and OFS sets a new benchmark for low visibility.

OFS' class leading EZ-Bend® Optical Fiber with its 2.5 mm minimum bend radius is used in the InvisiLight ILU 600 Solution and all InvisiLight products to easily handle the sharp corners typically encountered when conforming the fiber neatly to the building.

Since 2012, OFS has revolutionized the deployment of discrete and easily installable solutions for buildings and homes with its award winning InvisiLight Solutions.

