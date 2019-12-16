OFS' Mark Boxer Elected to Board of the Fiber Broadband Association

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS today announced that Mark Boxer will serve as Technology Committee Liaison on the Board of Directors of the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2020. FBA is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all- fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. This will be Mark's first year serving on FBA's Board.

Mark is Technology Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering for OFS. Mark has a BME degree from Georgia Tech and has been in the fiber industry his entire career. He has a deep background with fiber optic applications across a wide variety of network types. He consults regularly with OFS customers and is a frequent speaker on different issues pertaining to fiber optic networks. Mark is an inventor of 6 patents.

"Congratulations to Mark Boxer and to all of our new and returning Board members," said Lisa R. Youngers, President and CEO of FBA. "I am thankful for their commitment to propelling deployment of all-fiber networks to better connect the world. I look forward to working closely with the Board to advance the Fiber Broadband Association's mission in the years to come."

"We are thrilled to take on a leadership role at the Fiber Broadband Association," said Pierre Marty, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales at OFS. "In 2020, we are eager to work with our industry partners to deploy future-proof networks and connect the unconnected from coast-to-coast."

Also re-elected to FBA's Board this year was Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer of Clearfield and Joanne Hovis, President of CTC Technology & Energy. The 2020 Management Committee was also elected: Katie Espeseth of EPB will serve as Chair; Gary Bolton of ADTRAN as Vice-Chair; Gregg Logan of Telapex, Inc. as Secretary; and Kevin Morgan of Clearfield as Treasurer.

The full 2020 Board of Directors includes:

Chair: Katie Espeseth , Vice President of New Products, EPB

, Vice President of New Products, EPB Vice-Chair: Gary Bolton , Vice President of Global Marketing, ADTRAN

, Vice President of Global Marketing, ADTRAN Secretary: Gregg Logan , Vice President of Engineering, Telapex, Inc. (corporate parent of the C Spire companies)

, Vice President of Engineering, Telapex, Inc. (corporate parent of the C Spire companies) Treasurer: Kevin Morgan , Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield

, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield Mark Boxer , Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering, OFS

, Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering, OFS Teles Fremin , Director, LUS Fiber

, Director, LUS Fiber J. Michael Hill , CEO, On Trac, Inc.

, CEO, On Trac, Inc. Joanne Hovis , President, CTC Technology & Energy

, President, CTC Technology & Energy Joe Jensen , Americas Market Development Manager, Corning Incorporated

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Company, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all- fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization forward, collaborate with industry allies and propel the deployment of fiber networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org

