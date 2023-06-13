OFS Showcases FlightLinx® PLUS Fiber Optic Cable at The Paris Air Show 2023

Enables Easy Cost Effective and Reliable Terminations

PARIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paris Air Show, Hall A, Stand #3-G203- OFS, a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of innovative fiber optic products is pleased to announce an improved performance FlightLinx PLUS Fiber Optic Cable. OFS will showcase the new cable at The Paris Air Show, June 19 – 25, 2023. The cable is designed for inflight entertainment, internet access, networking and display systems used in commercial aircraft.

The advanced FlightLinx PLUS builds on the success of OFS's FlightLinx Cable products. The unique cable design enables reliable and secure terminations, enhanced clamping resistance, and excellent fiber movement under compression performance, during and after challenging airframe installations. The 1.8 mm FlightLinx Plus ruggedized single jacket design is extremely light weight and has been tested to ARINC 802 performance requirements for both single and dual jacketed cable performance.

Tom Pike, OFS Aerospace and Defense Market Manager, stated, "The enhanced loose structure cable design has excellent thermal stability and provides harness suppliers easier, cost-effective cable preparation options. The FlightLinx PLUS family will also include G657.A1 Single-mode and OM4 BIMM fibers. All our FlightLinx PLUS Fiber Optic Cables have laser marked outer jackets that provide dependable product identification and easy traceability." Mr. Pike continued, "the lightweight cable design also addresses the demand for lighter aircraft and improved fuel efficiency."

More information can be found about FlightLinx PLUS at The Paris Air Show, Hall A, Stand #3-G203, or visit https://www.ofsoptics.com/flightlinx-plus-fiber-optic-cable/.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

