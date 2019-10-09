OFS Solutions Recognized by 2019 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS, a leading innovator of fiber optic products, announced today that three of its fiber optic solutions have been named as among the best in the industry by the 2019 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. OFS was recognized as a Gold-level honoree for its R-Pack™ Rollable Ribbon Backbone Cable, AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon Cable, and InvisiLight® Solutions.

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate OFS on their Gold-level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance's Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the industry."

Patrice Dubois, OFS President and CEO, stated, "We appreciate this recognition of our products by the 2019 Innovators Awards Program. These solutions reflect our company's ongoing commitment to developing industry-leading fiber optic innovations that meet the needs and expectations of our customers while also positively affecting the lives of end users around the globe."

As bandwidth demands continue to explode, data center and system operators need cabling solutions that can provide greater fiber density in limited space. Specifically designed to offer the highest density possible relative to their size, the R-Pack Rollable Ribbon Backbone Cable and AccuTube+ Rollable Ribbon Cable offer the benefits of fiber ribbons and loose fibers in one cable.

The resulting cables are ultra dense yet require less space than other solutions, helping installers to double the fiber density of existing pathways when compared to standard indoor cable designs.

The InvisiLight Optical Solutions for Home and Business help service providers to offer 100X faster speeds for the Internet. The InvisiLight Indoor Living Unit (ILU) Solution enables fast, easy-to-install, and almost invisible fiber drop connections for ILUs or fiber-to-the-desk (FTTD) services. The InvisiLight Multiple Dwelling Unit (MDU) Solution uses the same technology to make optical fiber readily available to each resident or tenant in a multi-unit building. In this way, these solutions can help to ensure reliable, ultra-high-speed internet and other services while significantly helping to improve the consumer experience, reduce costs, and speed installation.

The stellar third-party judging panel for the Innovators Awards included cabling and communication system specifiers, designers, integrators, and managers with vast professional experience.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

For over 20 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation, and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data center, and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system-design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, and technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks' optimum long-term performance.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx), and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia, and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, a multi-billion dollar leader in optical communications.

