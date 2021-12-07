OGA Founders Honored with 2021 HREI Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA), a full-service health care real estate firm based in Nashville, is pleased to announce founders Bond Oman and Tom Gibson were awarded Healthcare Real Estate Insights' (HREI) prestigious 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. HREI, a premier health care real estate magazine, has the first and only national awards program dedicated to recognizing excellence in health care real estate development and executive leadership. Oman, who serves as CEO, and Gibson, who died in 2020, co-founded OGA in 1991 and grew the company to more than 400 properties across 35 states and more than $100 million in annual health care development.

OGA, a leading health care-focused developer, is celebrating its 30th year in business. OGA serves as a trusted partner for physician groups, surgery centers, behavioral health providers and hospital and health systems across the country, specializing in project development and management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. The firm's employees understand every health care project is unique, and they focus on offering a customized, positive experience tailored to the needs of each client.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for our company as we reflect on 30 years of success and look forward to expanding throughout the country," said Oman. "When Tom Gibson and I started this firm, we knew our company's longevity would be determined by how well we serve our clients — and obsessing over every detail. That is how the company was founded and that remains our focus today. I'm honored to receive the Healthcare Real Estate Insight Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of OGA and my former colleague and friend. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without Tom's leadership, the hard work of our incredible team and the customers who have trusted us for three decades."

In addition to other recent accolades, OGA also has been named to the prestigious GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers list for 2021. The Influencers list highlights the men, women and firms that shape the healthcare real estate market and are leaders in driving its performance.

Currently, OGA has 259,000 square feet of medical real estate under development in the Nashville MSA and more than $100 million in projects under development across the country. The company also recently opened a Dallas office to better serve the fast-growing health care communities in the Sunbelt states.

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

