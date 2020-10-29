Ogury launches Thumbnail Ad, the world's first non-fullscreen format built specifically for mobile

Ogury is the first to market with Thumbnail Ad in-app. The discrete ad format appears in a precise location within the app and provides an elegant and effective advertising experience. Built for mobile, the unit is draggable, expandable, and skippable by the user and proven to be less intrusive than traditional formats that break content consumption or create the illusion of completeness through false floors.

Thumbnail Ad places the user in control of how they consume the ad. This interactivity attracts attention and delivers video performance previously only available via full-screen interstitial. Meaning advertisers can capture more moments to effectively reach users, in content-based apps where performant full-screen ads aren't available.

Thumbnail Ad is 4x smaller than a Mid-Page Unit (MPU) and only 12% larger than a Small Banner, whilst paying a significantly higher CPM than either of these formats. With the ability to finally achieve the viewable video (v2CR) metrics advertisers demand, Publishers can access top CPMs on mobile without having to run fullscreen. It is currently the highest cost per pixel format on the market.

Publishers also benefit from cross-promotion with Thumbnail Ads. They can increase time spent in-app by promoting other relevant articles to readers or boost premium subscriptions by advertising offers to loyal users.

"As a brand-new format, Thumbnail Ad has opened up a whole new revenue stream for us, generating 100% incremental revenue," said Grégoire Gaffié, Head of Monetization at Closer. "Thumbnail Ad delivers ads to users in a picture-in-picture format enabling them to consume the content whilst continuing to navigate the app, which is how they are used to interacting with content on mobile. It provides a great experience for our users whilst providing an increase in ad revenue for us, it's a win-win."

"Ogury will be purchasing millions of dollars of Thumbnail Ad inventory in 2020," said Sarah Jones, Global Head of Product Marketing. "We're passionate about this new ad format for its non-intrusive, user friendly nature and ability to increase user retention by moving to an ad experience that is punctual and appreciated, rather than constant and pervasive. As with all of Ogury's formats, the consumer is placed in control of the advertising experience for optimal user experience."

"We were drawn to Thumbnail Ad because it's an ad unit built specifically for mobile," said Alex Scissors, Director of Monetization, text+. "As a mobile-first company ourselves, the fact that Thumbnail Ad offers our users an ad experience built specifically for the environment that they're in is extremely important. Moreover, Thumbnail Ad offers top CPMs from premium brands, yet does not interrupt our users' interactions with our app."

About Ogury

Ogury is the global leader in choice-driven advertising. Ogury is a global organization with 400+ employees across 10 countries, working with 1500+ brands and 3500+ publishers to establish a trusted digital advertising ecosystem, driven by user choice. Ogury Advertising Engine is an integrated stack of technology, from consent management to user engagement, designed and optimized for branding campaigns on mobile. It uses safe data to deliver relevant ads in a brand safe and fraud-free environment.

SOURCE Ogury LTD

Related Links

www.ogury.com

