Oh, Ohio! Ballard Designs Opens Home Décor Store in Easton Columbus Area

Ballard Designs

23 Oct, 2023, 08:36 ET

October days are for shopping! Retailer Ballard Designs opens its first Columbus, Ohio store near the shopping district of Easton in time for all things home for the holidays.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel retailer and furniture design company, Ballard Designs, steps into the Easton Columbus home décor market with a beautiful new retail store located at 3883 Gramercy Street. It's situated between Easton Loop West and Morse Crossing. Guests will find the latest looks for fall and everything they'll need to be guest-ready for the upcoming holiday season.

Striking new Ballard Designs store opens in Columbus in the vibrant furniture and decor shopping district near Easton Mall.
Ballards new Columbus store shows life style vignettes of furniture and decor, for dining rooms, living rooms, bedrooms and beyond...

"We've wanted to open a retail location in Columbus for a long time," says Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "Thanks to our website and catalog, Ballard already has a loyal following in this region, so when the opportunity came to design and build a gorgeous new store near the Easton shopping district, we jumped in."

Known for its high-end mix of specialty retail, luxury shops, fine dining, and great walkability, the Easton vicinity was a perfect choice for the popular retailer's latest location. Over 12,000 square feet, the light-filled showroom showcases-

  • Ballard's upscale home furnishings 
  • trendy interior décor
  • stylish home accents
  • fully decorated room vignettes
  • Guests can also schedule a complimentary appointment with an expert design consultant.

"For decorating lovers, our stores are like a playground," Milanese notes. "You can browse hundreds of designer fabrics, get inspired, and find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list. Our design consultants can help you with everything from choosing the right fabric to an entire home makeover."

Ballard's sister brand, Frontgate opens next-door soon in this free-standing building. Dedicated, easy access parking is in front of each store.

Ballard Designs has operated a successful outlet store in West Chester Township, Ohio since 2000. The Columbus location is part of the 40-year-old brand's ongoing retail expansion.

See Ballard store hours and products online.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

