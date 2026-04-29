ohDEER Celebrates 25 Locations Nationwide, Marking Continued Growth of Its All-Natural Pest Control Franchise

New locations across North Carolina, Virginia, and Missouri highlight brand's expanding national footprint

WAYLAND, Mass., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, a leading provider of all-natural deer, rabbit, tick, and mosquito control, announces a major milestone with the opening of its 25th franchise location nationwide. Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2014, the company continues to expand its presence across the U.S., helping families enjoy safer, more comfortable outdoor spaces.

As part of this growth, ohDEER is introducing several new locations:

ohDEER Northern Greensboro, NC, owned and operated by Brandi Burns and Earl Neuman

ohDEER Loudoun County, VA, owned and operated by Jimmy Aliff

ohDEER Fredericksburg, VA, now re-opened under new ownership by Chris Bowman

ohDEER North Kansas City, MO, owned and operated by Harrison and Stephanie Lingenfelter, marking the brand's official 25th location

"As we award our 25th operating location to Harrison and Stephanie in Kansas City, it's a reminder that our goal has never been the number," said Jereme Shelton, VP of Franchise Development at ohDEER. "This milestone represents 25 communities of families and pets we get to serve across the country. In my role, I focus on guiding the right people, so when someone joins the ohDEER herd, it feels like a natural fit."

The company's expansion reflects increasing consumer awareness around tick-borne illnesses and the desire for alternatives to traditional chemical treatments. ohDEER's proprietary, all-natural solutions are designed to repel deer and rabbits while controlling ticks and mosquitoes—without compromising the safety of families, pets, or the environment.

"Reaching 25 locations is an exciting milestone for us, but what matters most is how we got here," said Colleen Upham, co-founder and owner of ohDEER. "From day one, we've stayed true to our mission, our values, and our commitment to providing all-natural solutions. We've grown thoughtfully and consistently, proving that you don't have to compromise what makes your brand special to expand successfully."

With locations now spanning multiple states and additional territories in development, ohDEER continues to build a strong network of franchise owners committed to delivering high-quality service.

For more information about ohDEER's franchising opportunities and all-natural pest control services, visit oh-deer.com or ohdeerfranchising.com.

About ohDEER

Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, ohDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, rabbit, tick, and mosquito control. ohDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. ohDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 19 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Idaho, Virginia, Ohio, Missouri, Texas and New Hampshire. To learn more about ohDEER visit www.oh-deer.com and for more information about the franchise opportunity, visit ohdeerfranchising.com.

SOURCE ohDEER