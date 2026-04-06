ohDEER Launches First Maine Locations, Expanding All-Natural Tick, Mosquito and Deer Control to the Pine Tree State

WAYLAND, Mass., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, a leading provider of all-natural deer, rabbit, tick and mosquito control, is expanding its footprint in New England with the launch of its first two franchise locations in Maine. The new territories will serve homeowners across southern Maine, including the Portland region and surrounding communities.

"Maine is the kind of place where being outside is a part of everyday life," said Kurt Upham, co-founder of ohDEER. "The state has seen a big rise in tick-borne diseases in recent years, making education and prevention more important than ever. Bringing ohDEER to communities in Maine allows us to help families enjoy more time outside while feeling confident they're taking steps to protect their kids, pets and properties."

Local Ownership in Maine

Entrepreneur Dave Hanlon will operate ohDEER Portland ME, serving the Portland region. Hanlon brings a professional background spanning forestry, arboriculture and healthcare leadership.

A graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in forestry, Hanlon began his career working with the U.S. Forest Service and Acadia National Park, where he developed a deep appreciation for forest ecosystems and land stewardship. He later became a licensed arborist before spending more than two decades as a national business development leader in the home health and hospice industry.

Through ohDEER, Hanlon is returning to the green industry and combining his environmental expertise with his business leadership experience.

"As someone who has spent much of my career working in and around the natural environment, ohDEER's mission really resonated with me," Hanlon said. "I'm thrilled to bring these environmentally responsible solutions to homeowners across the Portland area."

ohDEER Southern ME will be operated by Kyle Cone, a York, Maine native who spent a decade in finance and banking before pursuing business ownership.

Cone was drawn to ohDEER's all-natural approach and the opportunity to serve the community where he grew up.

"Growing up in southern Maine, I know how much people value time outdoors," Cone said. "Ticks and mosquitoes can quickly take away from that experience. I'm looking forward to bringing a solution that helps families reclaim and enjoy their yards."

Growing National Brand

Founded in 2006 in Wayland, Massachusetts, ohDEER provides all-natural treatments designed to repel deer and rabbit and control ticks and mosquitoes while remaining safe for families, pets and the environment. The company began franchising in 2014 and continues to expand through a growing network of franchise owners nationwide.

The addition of two Maine locations reflects the brand's continued growth and commitment to helping homeowners protect and enjoy their outdoor spaces.

For more information about ohDEER's franchising opportunities and all-natural pest control services, visit oh-deer.com or ohdeerfranchising.com.

About ohDEER

Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, ohDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, rabbit, tick, and mosquito control. ohDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. ohDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 19 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Missouri, Texas and New Hampshire. To learn more about ohDEER visit www.oh-deer.com and for more information about the franchise opportunity, visit ohdeerfranchising.com.

SOURCE ohDEER