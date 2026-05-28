ohDEER Coming to Northwest Austin, Bringing All-Natural Deer and Rabbit Control to Local Families

ohDEER Austin Texas marks the company's nineteenth location.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, a leading provider of all-natural deer, tick, mosquito, and rabbit control, is continuing its expansion with the launch of its newest location in Northwest Austin. The new location will serve homeowners across the Northwest Austin region, helping families protect their yards and enjoy more time outside with safe, plant-based solutions.

In Texas, spending time outdoors is a part of everyday life. But increasing pressure from deer and rabbits can make it difficult for families to fully enjoy their yards.

ohDEER technician applying all-natural tick and mosquito control beneath a deck in the backyard of a home.

Texas is home to an estimated 4 to 5 million white-tailed deer—the highest population of any U.S. state. And according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture deer cause more than $250 million in household property damage each year.

ohDEER Northwest Austin TX is open now providing deer and rabbit services to its community. You can sign up by visiting https://oh-deer.com/northwest-austin-tx/. The business will offer mosquito and tick services soon.

The new location is owned and operated by Jef Fair, who spent 17 years building a career with The Orvis Co. before pursuing his goal of business ownership and bringing valuable, in-demand services to his community. His extensive experience in customer service has shaped an approach focused on quality care and customer satisfaction.

Fair was drawn to ohDEER's mission of helping families enjoy their outdoor spaces while protecting what matters most. As someone who is passionate about landscaping around his home, he understands firsthand the frustration homeowners feel when deer damage carefully maintained plants and gardens. He also recognizes how mosquitoes and ticks can impact a family's ability to safely enjoy time outside.

"My family and I love spending time outdoors, and we believe strongly in choosing natural solutions whenever possible," said Fair. "Joining ohDEER gives me the opportunity to provide families in Northwest Austin with an effective, all-natural option that helps them better enjoy their yards with family, friends, and pets."

Founded in 2006 in Wayland, Massachusetts, ohDEER is a leading provider of all-natural exterior pest control. ohDEER aims to help families enjoy more time outside by providing plant-based, environmentally responsible solutions. Since franchising in 2014, ohDEER has expanded to more than 20 locations across the United States, serving communities with a commitment to safety, education, and effectiveness. Learn more at oh-deer.com

SOURCE ohDEER