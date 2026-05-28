ohDEER Coming to Southern Maine, Bringing All-Natural Deer, Tick, Mosquito and Rabbit Control to Local Families

ohDEER Southern ME marks the company's twenty-second location.

YORK, Maine, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, a leading provider of all-natural deer, tick, mosquito, and rabbit control, is continuing its expansion with the launch of its newest location in Southern Maine. The new territory will serve homeowners across the Southern Maine region, helping families protect their yards and enjoy more time outside with safe, plant-based solutions.

ohDEER technician applying all-natural tick and mosquito control beneath a deck in the backyard of a home.

Maine is experiencing record-high levels of Lyme disease, with reported cases exceeding 3,600 in 2025. This marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking numbers. ohDEER's all-natural approach focuses on prevention and education, giving homeowners a safer alternative to traditional chemical treatments.

ohDEER Southern ME is open now providing tick, mosquito, deer and rabbit services to its community. You can sign up by visiting oh-deer.com/southern-me/.

The new location is owned and operated by Kyle Cone, who joined ohDEER after spending a decade in the finance and banking industry. A York native, Cone grew up enjoying everything Maine has to offer, including skiing, golfing, boating, and countless days at the beach. He's experienced too many summer nights swatting mosquitoes around the fire and too many golf rounds interrupted by tick encounters.

"As someone who grew up in Southern Maine, I understand how important outdoor living is to families here," said Kyle Cone. "Whether it's golfing, boating, or simply relaxing in your backyard, those experiences are a huge part of what makes this area special. I'm excited to bring an all-natural solution to the community that helps people enjoy their outdoor spaces more comfortably and confidently."

ohDEER provides all-natural treatments designed to repel deer and rabbits and control ticks and mosquitoes without the use of chemical pesticides. Using a high-volume saturation method, treatments target the areas where pests live, helping reduce exposure while remaining safe for families, pets, and the environment.

"At ohDEER, our goal has always been to help families feel comfortable and confident spending time outside," said Kurt Upham, founder of ohDEER. "Kyle's deep connection to the Southern Maine community, combined with his passion for the outdoors and commitment to serving local families, makes him a great fit for the ohDEER mission. We're excited to continue growing in Maine with owners who truly understand and value the outdoor lifestyle."

Founded in 2006 in Wayland, Massachusetts, ohDEER is a leading provider of all-natural exterior pest control. ohDEER aims to help families enjoy more time outside by providing plant-based, environmentally responsible solutions. Since franchising in 2014, ohDEER has expanded to more than 20 locations across the United States, serving communities with a commitment to safety, education, and effectiveness. Learn more at oh-deer.com

SOURCE ohDEER