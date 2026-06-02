ohDEER Expands to Portland, Maine, Bringing All-Natural Deer, Tick, Mosquito and Rabbit Control to Local Families

ohDEER Portland ME marks the company's twenty-first location.

PORTLAND, Maine, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, a leading provider of all-natural deer, tick, mosquito, and rabbit control, is continuing its expansion with the launch of its newest location in Portland, Maine. The new location will serve homeowners across the greater Portland region and surrounding communities, helping families protect their yards and enjoy more time outside with safe, plant-based solutions.

ohDEER technician applying all-natural tick and mosquito control beneath a deck in the backyard of a home.

In Maine, spending time outdoors is a way of life. From hiking and boating to backyard gatherings and evenings by the lake, families across the state value their connection to nature. But increasing pressure from ticks and mosquitoes can make it difficult to fully enjoy outdoor spaces. Maine is experiencing record-high levels of Lyme disease, with reported cases exceeding 3,600 in 2025.

Maine's dense woodlands, abundant wildlife, and growing tick populations make the region a natural fit for ohDEER's all-natural approach to exterior pest problems focused on prevention, education, and environmentally responsible solutions.

ohDEER Portland ME is open now providing tick, mosquito, deer and rabbit services to its community. You can sign up by visiting oh-deer.com/portland-me/.

The new location is owned and operated by Dave Hanlon, an entrepreneur and business leader whose career bridges natural resource management, healthcare leadership, and environmentally focused services. A graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in Forestry, Hanlon began his career working hands-on in the field with the United States Forest Service and Acadia National Park in the early 1990s. During this time, he developed a deep appreciation for forest ecosystems, land stewardship, and sustainable environmental practices. He later became a licensed arborist, further strengthening his expertise in tree care and plant health.

In the early 2000s, Hanlon transitioned into the healthcare industry, where he spent more than 20 years as a national business development leader in the home health and hospice space. Today, he has returned to his roots in the green industry as the owner of ohDEER Portland ME.

"Maine families care deeply about their outdoor spaces, whether it's their backyard, gardens, trails, or time spent on the lake," said Dave Hanlon. "What stood out to me about ohDEER was the company's commitment to environmentally responsible solutions that are effective while still being safe for families, pets, and the environment. I'm excited to bring those solutions to homeowners throughout the Portland area and help more people enjoy time outside comfortably and confidently."

ohDEER provides all-natural treatments designed to repel deer and rabbits and control ticks and mosquitoes without the use of chemical pesticides. Using a high-volume saturation method, treatments target the areas where pests live, helping reduce exposure while remaining safe for families, pets, and the environment.

"At ohDEER, our goal has always been to help families feel comfortable and confident spending time outside," said Kurt Upham, founder of ohDEER. "Maine is a natural fit for ohDEER because outdoor living is such an important part of life there. Families truly value their time outside, and Dave's background in forestry, environmental stewardship, and community-focused leadership makes him an incredible fit to bring our all-natural approach to the Portland area."

Founded in 2006 in Wayland, Massachusetts, ohDEER is a leading provider of all-natural exterior pest control. ohDEER aims to help families enjoy more time outside by providing plant-based, environmentally responsible solutions. Since franchising in 2014, ohDEER has expanded to more than 20 locations across the United States, serving communities with a commitment to safety, education, and effectiveness. Learn more at oh-deer.com

SOURCE ohDEER