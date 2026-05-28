ohDEER Expands to North Idaho, Bringing All-Natural Deer, Tick, Mosquito and Rabbit Control to Local Families

ohDEER North Idaho marks the company's twentieth location.

MOSCOW, Idaho, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, a leading provider of all-natural deer, tick, mosquito, and rabbit control, is continuing its expansion with the launch of its newest location in Northern Idaho. The new location will serve homeowners across the Northern Idaho region, helping families protect their yards and enjoy more time outside with safe, plant-based solutions.

ohDEER technician applying all-natural tick and mosquito control beneath a deck in the backyard of a home.

In Northern Idaho, spending time outdoors is a part of everyday life. But increasing pressure from deer, ticks, mosquitoes, and rabbits can make it difficult for families to fully enjoy their yards. Right now Idaho is facing its peak tick season which goes from March to July when temperatures stay above 45°F, particularly in wooded areas and grasslands.

ohDEER North Idaho is open now providing tick, mosquito, deer and rabbit services to its community. You can sign up by visiting oh-deer.com/northernid/.

The new location is owned and operated by Karen Woodard and Austin Wassmuth, longtime Moscow, ID residents. Austin was born and raised in Grangeville, Idaho, and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Outdoor Recreation Programs. Karen relocated to the Pacific Northwest in 2007 after graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in Business Management. The couple met while working at a local paddlesports company and have shared a passion for the outdoors and their community ever since.

"We love living in North Idaho because of the incredible access to the outdoors and the strong sense of community here," said Karen Woodard and Austin Wassmuth. "Once we learned about ohDEER's all-natural approach to deer, tick, mosquito, and rabbit control, we knew it was something we wanted to bring to local families. We're excited to help people safely and comfortably enjoy their outdoor spaces with their friends, family, kids, and pets."

ohDEER provides all-natural treatments designed to repel deer and rabbits and control ticks and mosquitoes without the use of chemical pesticides. Using a high-volume saturation method, treatments target the areas where pests live, helping reduce exposure while remaining safe for families, pets, and the environment.

Founded in 2006 in Wayland, Massachusetts, ohDEER is a leading provider of all-natural exterior pest control. ohDEER aims to help families enjoy more time outside by providing plant-based, environmentally responsible solutions. Since franchising in 2014, ohDEER has expanded to more than 20 locations across the United States, serving communities with a commitment to safety, education, and effectiveness. Learn more at oh-deer.com

SOURCE ohDEER