Ohio Edison, Penn Power Hire New Graduates from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

"Our PSI program develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Edward Shuttleworth, regional president of Ohio Edison and Penn Power. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Ohio Edison line employees, listed by work location with their hometowns, are:

Elyria – Lucas Carpenter , Mogadore ; Kenneth Fox , Warren

– , ; , Kent – Nate Manos , Alliance

, Macedonia – Houaj Vue, Akron

– Houaj Vue, Marion – Haven Cresong, Massillon ; Dylan Getz , Mogadore ; Jared Grigsby , Canton ; Mason Wheeler , Navarre ; Brock Zwick , Canton

– Haven Cresong, ; , ; , ; , ; , Medina – Calvin Fick , Wadsworth ; Gregory Hill , Seville ; Joseph McGough , Wadsworth ; Justin Parker , Akron

– , ; , ; , ; , North Jackson – Lloyd Gibbs , Orwell ; Zachary Kay , Girard ; Nathan Simboli , Poland

– , ; , ; , Sandusky – Vincent Mathia V, Kinsman ; Anthony Stewart , Cuyahoga Falls

The new Ohio Edison substation employees, listed by work location with their hometowns, are:

Akron – Aaron Spaugy , Wadsworth ; Anthony Wallace , Akron

– , ; , Springfield – Michael Johnson , Danville ; Tyler Troyer , Massillon

– , ; , Youngstown – Christopher McCarthy , Cortland ; Jacob Walters , West Farmington

– , ; , Warren – Joseph Homa , Warren

The new Penn Power line employees, listed by work location with their hometowns, are:

Cranberry – Douglas Fox , Beaver Falls ; Tyler Kish , Volant; Brad McCullough , Prospect ; Justin Sarver , North Canton ; Nathan Smith , Alliance

The new Penn Power substation electrician employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Cranberry – Travis Wilkos , Struthers

– , New Castle – Andrew Chaplow , Leetonia ; Ryan Junk , Greenville ; Tim Rice , Warren

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

PSI students split time between classes at Stark State and Kent State Trumbull and Ohio Edison training facilities in Massillon and Warren. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired nearly 1,900 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Ohio Edison is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. and serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OhioEdison, and online at www.ohioedison.com. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn Power, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower, and online at www.pennpower.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

