Ohio Family of 12 Gifted All-New 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- The Beauchene Family is One of The First to Own the All-New 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Inspired by Beauchene Family's Selfless Adoption Story, Hyundai Motor America Gifted Them its Newest Flagship, Family-Oriented SUV
- The Beauchene Family of 12 Received a Good Morning America Spotlight Feature on November 6, 2018
Aug 06, 2019, 05:00 ET
BOARDMAN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at Preston Hyundai of Boardman in Ohio, the Beauchene family took delivery of their all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade. The Beauchene's are one of the first to own Hyundai's new flagship, family-oriented SUV, which was gifted to them by Hyundai Motor America after their heart-warming and selfless story of adoption captivated and inspired thousands on Good Morning America in November, 2018; watch the full story here.
"We were thrilled and honored to be the dealership that presented the Beauchene's with their very own 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV," said Joshua Bakuhn, general manager at Preston Hyundai of Boardman in Ohio. "From Ohio to Los Angeles, their story showed how care and compassion can help build a family, regardless of the obstacles."
Prior to expanding their family in 2018, empty nesters Don and Michelle had six grown children of their own. However, their retirement plans suddenly changed when they unexpectedly welcomed four new adopted children, all of whom are foster siblings, into their family. Today, The Beauchene's are thriving and their children include Dan, Dustin, Hilary, Regan, Brittany, Maddie, Lily, Lucy, London and Brooklyn.
Touched and inspired by Don and Michelle's kindness and generosity, Hyundai Motor America welcomed the family as guests to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show for the Palisade's global debut, where they got a first look at their future vehicle.
"Michelle and Don are incredibly deserving of the all-new Hyundai Palisade and they embody the Hyundai spirit of making things better, "said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Whether it is for road trips or for running their new family about, we wish nothing but the very best for the Beauchene family and hope that this vehicle brings them much happiness and many, many miles for years to come."
The Palisade is Hyundai's new flagship premium three-row SUV that rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. It brings exceptional comfort, technology, and safety in a bold midsize SUV. The Palisade has a starting MSRP of $31,550 and is currently available at dealerships across the U.S.
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
