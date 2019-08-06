Ohio Family of 12 Gifted All-New 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Prior to expanding their family in 2018, empty nesters Don and Michelle had six grown children of their own. However, their retirement plans suddenly changed when they unexpectedly welcomed four new adopted children, all of whom are foster siblings, into their family. Today, The Beauchene's are thriving and their children include Dan, Dustin, Hilary, Regan, Brittany, Maddie, Lily, Lucy, London and Brooklyn.

Touched and inspired by Don and Michelle's kindness and generosity, Hyundai Motor America welcomed the family as guests to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show for the Palisade's global debut, where they got a first look at their future vehicle.

"Michelle and Don are incredibly deserving of the all-new Hyundai Palisade and they embody the Hyundai spirit of making things better, "said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Whether it is for road trips or for running their new family about, we wish nothing but the very best for the Beauchene family and hope that this vehicle brings them much happiness and many, many miles for years to come."

The Palisade is Hyundai's new flagship premium three-row SUV that rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. It brings exceptional comfort, technology, and safety in a bold midsize SUV. The Palisade has a starting MSRP of $31,550 and is currently available at dealerships across the U.S.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

B-roll Available

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

