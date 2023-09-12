OhmConnect Collaborates with LG on Grid-Responsive Room Air Conditioners

New OhmConnect Integration with LG ThinQ App Offers Demand-Response Features for LG Room Air Conditioners in United States

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , the leading residential energy management company, today announced the integration into the LG ThinQ App from smart home leader LG Electronics.

U.S. consumers with LG room air conditioners can now access OhmConnect's Demand Response program using the LG ThinQ App. The gamified energy engagement experience allows consumers to earn rewards for automatically managing use of their LG air conditioners during periods of peak grid demand.

The LG ThinQ App allows remote temperature control for LG room air conditioners to reduce energy consumption when the electrical grid is stressed. LG and OhmConnect plan to expand this service later this year.

"Together with OhmConnect, we are creating an integrated sustainable ecosystem to improve grid reliability and resilience, while helping homeowners save more money on energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint," said Jae Ahn, Head of the ThinQ Platform business at LG Electronics USA.

OhmConnect is creating grid-connected homes that leverage renewable energy, energy storage systems, HVAC technology and other smart home technologies to strengthen and modernize our energy infrastructure. Currently integrating with appliances and devices from 30 companies and manufacturers, including: Google Nest, Carrier, SunPower, Sensi, and TP Link.

"It is alliances–like ours with LG–that really make an outsized impact on enabling millions of residents to take control of their energy use," said Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. "It's exciting to partner with one of the world's leading brands to help stabilize the grid as we march towards a clean energy future."

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award , helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. The company pays its customers for saving electricity when the grid is stressed and likely to utilize dirty power, unlocking clean, affordable, and reliable energy. With more than $17 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. The leading energy management app, OhmConnect has partnered with Google Nest, Carrier, SunPower, Sensi, ecobee, TP Link, and 25 other companies and manufacturers. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com . Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect , read the OhmConnect blog or check them out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

