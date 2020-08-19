OhmConnect Paid Users Over $300,000 to Respond to CAISO's Flex Alert in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect, California's leading residential clean energy program, supported California Independent System Operator's (CAISO) Flex Alert by incentivizing decreased home energy usage on Friday. In just one day, OhmConnect awarded over $300,000 to its active users.

In the middle of a record-breaking heatwave this past weekend, nearly 2 million California residents had their power shut off. Soaring temperatures and extreme demand for electricity across the state overwhelmed the energy grid, and California saw its first rolling blackouts since 2001.

OhmConnect offers another way to balance the grid during periods of peak energy demand. When the grid is stressed, OhmConnect pays its more than 150,000 active California customers to reduce their home energy use for short periods of time. Users receive alerts indicating when to power down in order to save electricity, and if they use less energy than forecasted, they get paid by OhmConnect. Participating OhmConnect users earn cash rewards, save on their monthly utility bills, and help balance California's brittle energy grid.

"California does not need to experience rolling blackouts," said Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. "Instead of turning off power across entire regions, proven technology allows us to pay customers to reduce when needed. This is exactly the crisis that OhmConnect was built to solve. As the state issues Flex Alerts to reduce energy use, hundreds of thousands of OhmConnect customers can enjoy cash rewards for doing the right thing and playing their part in responding to this unprecedented energy challenge."

Because of the record-breaking heat, California's statewide Flex Alert has been extended until Wednesday, August 19th. OhmConnect will continue to offer massive rewards to its users as they come together to reduce the strain on California's electrical grid.

OhmConnect is a free program. California residents whose utility providers are PG&E, Southern California Edison (SCE) and San Diego Gas & Electric are eligible to participate.

Go to OhmConnect.com to sign up.

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect was founded in 2014 with the vision of becoming the world's largest supplier of clean energy. Today, OhmConnect enables hundreds of thousands of residents to reimagine how they use energy, to choose clean energy over dirty energy when required, and to be rewarded for timely, smarter, home energy use. OhmConnect pays their users to save energy when the grid is stressed, rather than requiring fossil fuel emitting peaker plants to fire up to meet increased demand. The OhmConnect community has collectively saved as much energy as the equivalent to planting 24,209 trees and driving 2.29M miles. Sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com. Follow us on Twitter @OhmConnect , see our OhmConnect Blog , or check us out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

