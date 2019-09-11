Oikos® Launches New Protein-Packed Caffeinated Dairy Beverage Line to Fuel Your Hustle

"The energy drink market is a large and growing space with consumers looking for nutritious energy sources to help them focus on their goals," said Ben Arbib, Innovation Brand Manager for Oikos. "Oikos Pro Fuel delivers protein to help build muscle and caffeine to help you feel alert. We're proud to offer a great-tasting beverage with the high-quality protein and caffeine from coffeeberry extract."

Oikos Pro Fuel is made with non-fat milk and is rich in nutrients like protein, potassium and calcium, which together help build strong bones and muscles. Each bottle contains caffeine from coffeeberry extract and is equivalent to approximately 1 cup of coffee*. The caffeinated and cultured dairy drink is gluten-free and available in four delicious flavors including Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Peach and Strawberry Banana.

"Oikos Pro Fuel is the first product in a new portfolio, which is focused on high-protein and functional nutrition," said James Valdes, Senior Brand Manager for Oikos. "To introduce consumers to the protein-packed caffeinated dairy drink, we will execute an integrated marketing campaign inclusive of national advertising, online video, social and in-store promotions. Within the new portfolio, we will continue to push boundaries with future innovation that reinvents the yogurt and adjacent categories."

Oikos Pro Fuel is available at Walmart for an MSRP of $1.98 and in grocery retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $2.49. For more information, including nutritional information, visit www.oikosyogurt.com/greek-yogurt-protein/pro-fuel-dairy-drink.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*USDA Database (Release 4/2018) brewed coffee: 95mg caffeine per 8 oz cup

