Oikos® Triple Zero Debuts New Partnership With Saquon Barkley In Ad Series That Champions Everyday Strength

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oikos® Triple Zero, the Official Yogurt of the NFL, celebrates the NFL season kick-off with two new ads, staring New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, as part of its Stronger Makes Everything Better™ campaign. The new ads, 'One Trip' and 'Yogurt Strength,' feature Barkley flexing his protein-powered muscles and proving that Stronger Makes Everything Better™, even when it comes to tackling stubborn jars and overloaded grocery bags.

Oikos® Triple Zero knows that high-quality protein is important for helping build muscle strength on and off the field, especially when it comes to small but mighty feats of everyday strength; which is why the brand boasts a protein-packed product portfolio including Oikos® Triple Zero nonfat yogurt, Oikos Pro™ drinks, and new Oikos Pro™ bars. From stubborn pickle jars to one-trip challenges, these ads celebrate a protein that supports our shared strength and the everyday moments that connect us.

"Our brand believes that human strength is the most powerful force in the universe," said James Valdes, Senior Brand Manager Oikos Triple Zero. "We are proud to partner with Saquon Barkley, one of the strongest players in the NFL, to flex his protein-packed muscles in a different way and show feats of strength that many fans at home can relate to right now."

These two hilariously relatable ads demonstrate that even being one of the NFL's strongest players doesn't save you from the universal struggle to open a stubborn pickle jar, or unexplainable urge to carry every grocery bag in one trip. That's why Oikos® Triple Zero nonfat yogurt, Oikos Pro™ drinks, and new Oikos Pro™ bars are designed to provide an excellent source of high-quality protein per serving to help fans build and maintain strong muscles as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine.

"I've worked with Oikos® Triple Zero a lot in the past and can't wait to partner with them in a bigger way this year, starting with these ads that recognize our everyday strength," remarked Barkley, Oikos® Triple Zero spokesperson and NFL athlete. "As a pro athlete, I rely on protein-packed products to help keep me strong in the stadium and at home, which is why I always keep my grocery bags filled with high-protein foods like Oikos® Triple Zero."

Fans can watch 'One Trip' and 'Yogurt Strength' by visiting YouTube.com/OikosYogurt or on NFL.com, the NFL Network and network TV through October.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

