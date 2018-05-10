Oil and Gas Investor Continues Its Success - Via Its Succession Plan

Lamb has been the publisher of Hart Energy's flagship publication for over 17 years. In her time leading Oil and Gas Investor and its many affiliated custom projects and events, Shelley has elevated the brand to be the premier information franchise of the energy business. Her tireless work ethic and demand for excellence will serve her well in this new venture.

"Shelley is not going anywhere," said Rich Eichler, Hart Energy's CEO. "This is a great time to change leadership, and Kevin is absolutely the right person to take the magazine forward. We're asking Shelley to use her leadership and business experience to further secure Hart Energy's position as the global energy industry's comprehensive digital source for news, data and analysis that inform business and technology decisions."

Eichler continues, "Taking over the reins of Oil and Gas Investor as its new publisher is Kevin Holmes. In his four years at Hart, Kevin has distinguished himself as one of the company's top brand development executives. He truly understands the value of the Investor brand. Kevin is well-respected by his clients and he is constantly thinking of ways to add value to their marketing spend. Kevin will be a new level of energy to the franchise as we look to expand our reach to the future leaders of the industry."

