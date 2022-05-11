Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Size worth USD 21.58 Bn by 2026| Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geography|2022-2026

Top Key players of Oil And Gas Pipeline Market covered as:

ArcelorMittal SA

BP Plc

Burrow Global LLC

Chevron Corp.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Essar Steel India Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hyundai Steel Co.

JFE Holdings Inc.

Mott MacDonald

Nippon Steel Corp.

PAO TMK

SAIPEM SpA

Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd.

Subsea 7 SA

TechnipFMC plc

Tenaris SA

United Metallurgical Co. (OMK)

United States Steel Corp.

Vallourec SA

voestalpine AG

One of the major factors driving the expansion of the oil and gas pipeline industry is rising worldwide energy consumption. Another trend contributing to market growth is advancements in pipeline inspection. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the oil and gas pipeline industry is global crude oil price volatility.

Key Segment Analysis

Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Split by Type

Gas



Oil

Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Split by Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The gas segment's share of the oil and gas pipeline market will expand significantly. Natural gas not only emits less carbon dioxide but is also regarded as a viable alternative to coal. Natural gas-fired power plants supplied 24 percent of total worldwide electricity in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Natural gas use in fertilizer plants, power plants, petrochemicals, and other industries has increased dramatically in natural gas-producing countries like China and the United States. As a result, rising natural gas consumption will bolster gas pipeline projects, propelling the gas segment forward during the projection period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global oil and gas pipeline industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global oil and gas pipeline industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil and gas pipeline industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global oil and gas pipeline market?

Oil and gas pipeline market research report presents critical information and factual data about oil and gas pipeline industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in oil and gas pipeline market study.

The oil and gas pipeline market research report gives an overview of oil and gas pipeline industry by analyzing various key segments of this oil and gas pipeline market based on the type and geography industries. The regional distribution of the oil and gas pipeline market is across the globe are considered for this oil and gas pipeline industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the oil and gas pipeline market over the period from 2022 to forecasted year.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Essar Steel India Ltd., General Electric Co., Hyundai Steel Co., JFE Holdings Inc., Mott MacDonald, Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, SAIPEM SpA, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, United Metallurgical Co. (OMK), United States Steel Corp., Vallourec SA, and voestalpine AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 89: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news



Exhibit 92: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.4 BP Plc

Exhibit 94: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 95: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 96: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 98: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Essar Steel India Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 111: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 PAO TMK

Exhibit 115: PAO TMK - Overview



Exhibit 116: PAO TMK - Business segments



Exhibit 117: PAO TMK - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: PAO TMK - Segment focus

10.10 SAIPEM SpA

Exhibit 119: SAIPEM SpA - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAIPEM SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SAIPEM SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: SAIPEM SpA - Segment focus

10.11 TechnipFMC plc

Exhibit 123: TechnipFMC plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus

10.12 United States Steel Corp.

Exhibit 127: United States Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: United States Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: United States Steel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: United States Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: United States Steel Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

