Oilseeds Market Worth $335.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report 'Oilseeds Market by Type (Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Copra, Palm Kernel), Category (Conventional and Genetically Modified), Application (Oilseed Meal and Vegetable Oils), and Region-Global Forecast to 2025', published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Oilseeds Market is estimated to be valued at USD 250.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 335.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for protein meals and non-GMO oilseeds is driving the growth of this market.

The soybean segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2019

The soybean segment dominated the market for oilseeds as nearly 85% of the oilseeds that are produced in the world are processed and crushed to manufacture soybean meal and oil. There has been an increase in the number of areas, in which soybeans finds applications. Due to these factors, the market is projected to witness significant growth.

The genetically modified segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the oilseeds market, in terms of value, in 2019

The genetic modification of oilseeds improves the quality and production of oil. The high demand for competitive and economically priced vegetable oil has led to an increase in the preference for genetically modified seeds. Genetically engineered oilseeds are being used as an important ingredient in the functional foods industry. This widespread demand and an increase in the application areas are some of the factors, due to which the market is projected to witness faster growth.

The vegetable oil segment, by application, is estimated to account for the largest market share, by value, in 2019

Based on application, the oilseed market is segmented into vegetable oil and oilseed meal. The oilseed meal segment is further segmented into food, feed, and industrial products. The food products segment is further segmented into bakery & confectionery products, sauces, spreads, and dressings, meat products, and others, which include baby food, isolated proteins, and cereals. The vegetable oil segment is further segment into food products and industrial products. The food products segment within the vegetable oil segment is further segmented into bakery & confectionery products and sauces, spreads, and dressings. The vegetable oil segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 due to the consistent increase in demand from the fats & oils industry for the production of cooking oils, margarine, and baking fats. This demand is driven by the growth in population and change in the food preferences of consumers as well as an increase in disposable income.

The demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products has created opportunities for oilseeds manufacturers

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers and growing awareness about the adverse effects of trans-fatty acids among the consumers are factors projected to drive the demand for food products that contain low trans-fat levels during the forecast period. Manufacturers are developing food products that use healthier oils instead of trans-fatty acids. They are also developing high-stability oils such as high oleic sunflower, linolenic canola, and low linoleic soybean, to seek emerging opportunities.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

North America provides the highest potential for growth due to the favorable trade and price support systems, which drives the market growth. The demand for oilseeds remains high in the feed & food industries in North America, which constitute a significant part of the overall demand in the region. The introduction of stringent regulatory frameworks in the biofuel sector is also driving the growth of the oilseeds market in the North American region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the oilseeds market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Bunge Limited (Netherlands), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Mountain States Oilseeds (US), Soni Soya Products Limited (India), Kanematsu Corporation (Japan), CHS Inc. (US), Oilseeds International (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), Cootamundra Oilseeds (Australia), Bora Agro Foods (India), and ETG Agro Private Ltd (Africa).

