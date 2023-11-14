Oisin Hanrahan and Umang Dua Announce $18 million in Seed Funding to Build International Platform for CPG Manufacturing

News provided by

Keychain

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Led by the former CEO and CRO of Angi, the company's proprietary technology helps retailers and brands quickly identify the best manufacturing partners in the world

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keychain, a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today announced that it has raised $18 million in seed funding in a round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from BoxGroup, Afore Capital, SV Angel, and over 20 CPG industry professionals.

Continue Reading
Keychain Co-Founder Jordan Weitz, CEO and Co-Founder Oisin Hanrahan, and COO and Co-Founder Umang Dua
Keychain Co-Founder Jordan Weitz, CEO and Co-Founder Oisin Hanrahan, and COO and Co-Founder Umang Dua

By building the world's first comprehensive platform for the CPG supply chain, Keychain is bringing clarity and convenience to the industry for the first time. Every year in the U.S. alone, $500 billion worth of packaged products are produced by more than 20,000 manufacturers—a deeply fragmented landscape dominated by trade shows, brokers, and manual, time-intensive vetting. Starting with a network of over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain's proprietary, AI-powered technology helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners.

Keychain is founded and led by a veteran team of operators, including Handy founders Oisin Hanrahan and Umang Dua, who guided the startup to a nine-figure exit to Angi before becoming, respectively, CEO and CRO of the newly combined company. They are joined by cofounder Jordan Weitz, who brings experience in the CPG sector from his time in private equity and venture capital.

"Brands and retailers want to create great products—healthy food, high-quality cosmetics, ethically-sourced coffee—but finding the right local and international manufacturing partners within the chaos of the current system often gets in the way," said Oisin Hanrahan, Keychain Cofounder and CEO. "Both Umang and I are incredibly excited by what we're building, because we believe that creating a more transparent supply chain ultimately means that shoppers around the world will find more outstanding products on store shelves."

"We love what Oisin, Umang, Jordan and the team at Keychain are building," said Raviraj Jain, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "They're tackling a thorny, real-world problem with smart technology and a deep understanding of how to build a marketplace. Lightspeed is proud to lead Keychain's seed financing and support them on their mission to create a more efficient, accessible supply chain for packaged goods."

Moving forward, Keychain aims to help its partners navigate the entire manufacturing process, all the way from competitive intelligence and manufacturer sourcing, to terms negotiation, onboarding, and compliance.

While the company plans to open its platform to select retailers and brands in 2024, Keychain is currently available only to invited partners. Interested brands, retailers, and manufacturers can apply to join at www.keychain.com.

About Keychain
Keychain is a platform for CPG manufacturing that works with brands and retailers to bring clarity and convenience to the process of creating products that consumers love. Starting with a network of over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain's proprietary, AI-powered platform helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners. The company is based in New York City.

Media Contacts
Britta Mulderrig
[email protected]

SOURCE Keychain

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.