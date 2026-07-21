Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute Signs Multi-Year Extension with BioCareSD and AllyGPO for Specialty Drug Distribution and Group Purchasing

Extension builds on more than a year of demonstrated operational and financial performance, reinforcing the growing momentum of the BioCareSD-AllyGPO strategic alliance in community oncology

TEMPE, Ariz. and FRISCO, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD®, a national specialty drug distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-saving and life-changing therapies through high-touch service and a differentiated distribution model, and AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), today announced that Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI) has signed a multi-year extension for specialty drug distribution and group purchasing.

As a community-based oncology practice with more than 40 physicians and allied health professionals, OCSRI provides the region's most comprehensive cancer care and is committed to delivering high-quality, value-based care for Oklahomans. Building on years of experience with legacy specialty pharmaceutical distribution and GPO providers, OCSRI turned to the BioCareSD-AllyGPO alliance in June 2025. The new agreement formalizes and expands OCSRI's relationship with BioCareSD and AllyGPO, and reflects OCSRI's confidence in a modern approach to specialty distribution and group purchasing, as well as its commitment to a long-term partnership built on proven operational performance and measurable results.

"Everything we do at OCSRI comes back to our patients. This partnership has given our physicians and staff more time and confidence to focus on care, instead of chasing down drug distribution or management issues. That's the real return on this agreement," said Dr. Daron Street, Practice President of OCSRI. "This multi-year agreement reflects our confidence in the BioCareSD-AllyGPO partnership and its innovative approach to distribution and GPO services — and our belief in what we can continue to achieve together."

In just a year, OCSRI has realized measurable operational and financial improvements, including a 35-day improvement in rebate payment timing; 99% performance visibility against estimated rebate opportunity; 75% reduction in drug ordering time; 10% reduction in inventory days on hand; and 99% drug audit accuracy.

"OCSRI's decision to expand this relationship with a longer-term arrangement is a powerful endorsement of what BioCareSD and AllyGPO have built together," said James Frary, CEO of BioCareSD. "By aligning specialty distribution, group purchasing, technology, and dedicated high-touch customer care around the needs of independent community practices, we've created a strategic alliance that helps providers operate more efficiently while remaining focused on what matters most — delivering exceptional care to patients. Our collaboration is intentionally focused, not vertically integrated, so every decision we make is aligned to the success of the practices and the patients they serve. We are honored to continue working alongside the OCSRI team as they advance cancer care across Oklahoma."

"OCSRI has built one of the nation's premier independent oncology practices by remaining steadfast in its commitment to patients, physicians, and clinical excellence," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "Their decision to deepen this relationship demonstrates what is possible when a practice has a partner that is fully aligned with its success. Together, we're helping community oncology practices strengthen their financial and operational foundation with the data, technology, and market expertise they need to remain independent and continue delivering exceptional cancer care in the communities they serve."

Together, AllyGPO and BioCareSD have reimagined specialty drug purchasing, distribution, and management for independent practices by combining BioCareSD's purpose-built, high-touch distribution model with AllyGPO's advanced GPO contracting and AllyIQ AI analytics platform to deliver the transparency, alignment, operational intelligence, and improved practice economics that independent practices need to thrive. Created by design and without competing interests, the alliance ensures every decision is focused on the success of the practices and the patients they serve, not on the priorities of a vertically integrated enterprise.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD®, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. Committed to reimagining specialty distribution, BioCareSD focuses on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.BioCareSD.com.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) equipping independent, community-based practices with advanced, technology-driven solutions and proprietary tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, AllyGPO delivers actionable insights that enhance practice sustainability and performance.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute

OCSRI is a leader and patient-centric oncology institute providing renowned multidisciplinary care empowered by progressive clinical research. As a physician-owned network rooted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, OCSRI is driven by compassionate relationships and a commitment to excellence. With a team of nationally accredited specialists, we provide personalized treatment, transparent counsel, and advanced technology to deliver the most effective care possible. Visit www.OCSRI.org to learn more.

Media Contacts:

BioCareSD & AllyGPO:

Supreme Communications

[email protected]

Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute

Brand Care Group

[email protected]

SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD