Oklahoma Complete Health Encourages Members to Complete Health Risk Screening Form to Access Additional Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health, a care management organization serving the needs of Oklahomans with a range of health insurance solutions, and a subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), encourages SoonerSelect members to complete the My Health Screening forms to fully leverage their comprehensive healthcare benefit. Oklahoma Complete Health has reached out to every new member since the plan launch on April 1, 2024.

"We are committed to making sure our SoonerSelect members have access to the highest quality healthcare services available," said Oklahoma Complete Health President and CEO Clay Franklin. "Through personalized care plans and proactive management, we aim to improve health outcomes and deliver a better overall healthcare experience for our members."

Members fill out a My Health Screening form to work with care managers to identify necessary care coordination services. The form also allows care managers to help connect members to benefits and community resources.

"While doing our health risk screening form, Oklahoma Complete Health was able to help us find a doctor right away and get our medications filled the next day," said Member Deborah C. "We are grateful they took the time to listen and understand what I had to say."

SoonerSelect members have access to comprehensive health care benefits and services including choice of doctor, vision care and transportation assistance. In less than two months since launching, Oklahoma Complete Health has provided more than 4,200 rides through the SoonerSelect transportation benefit.

"Oklahoma Complete Health really stepped up to help me," said Member Antonio S. "They helped me with so many things, from rides to my appointment and finding a specialist I'd been needing for so long."

Members receive $10 in My Health Pays rewards for completing the My Health Screening form. Members can access the forms by visiting the member portal at member.OklahomaCompleteHealth.com or calling member services at 1-888-752-1664.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

SOURCE Oklahoma Complete Health