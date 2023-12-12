Oklahoma home service experts offer tips to save energy, money during predicted El Niño winter weather

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing says homeowners can prepare their homes for colder temperatures without sacrificing comfort

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As cold fronts approach Oklahoma, the home service professionals at Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, say there are plenty of tricks that will help homeowners stay warm without running up the bills.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing says homeowners can use these energy saving tips to help save money this winter without sacrificing comfort.

"While we often dream of a white Christmas, that can mean high utility bills for area residents," said Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "But, even without snow, we can still see a lot of colder temperatures in Oklahoma that can cause an increase in our heating costs. With a little planning, homeowners can keep their homes warm while fighting high energy costs."

According to recent weather reports, Oklahoma will experience its first El Niño winter in five years. During this weather pattern, the southern third to half of the United States tends to see more rain and snow. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center shows that Oklahoma is expecting a wetter winter.

Pound said that in anticipation of colder weather homeowners should:

Invest in a smart or programmable thermostat. These thermostats allow homeowners to set different temperatures for the times they are at home, away or asleep. Smart thermostats can also be controlled remotely with a smartphone. This allows homeowners to keep an eye on their heating use.

These thermostats allow homeowners to set different temperatures for the times they are at home, away or asleep. Smart thermostats can also be controlled remotely with a smartphone. This allows homeowners to keep an eye on their heating use. Keep filters replaced. Dirty filters can cause a home's furnace to work harder than necessary, which drives up energy costs. Change filters regularly to allow the heating system to maintain efficiency.

Dirty filters can cause a home's furnace to work harder than necessary, which drives up energy costs. Change filters regularly to allow the heating system to maintain efficiency. Let the sun shine in. The sun is nature's heater and can be harnessed to help keep rooms warm. Open curtains during the hottest times of the day so the sun can help warm rooms. Just remember to close them back up at night to keep cold night air from seeping inside.

The sun is nature's heater and can be harnessed to help keep rooms warm. Open curtains during the hottest times of the day so the sun can help warm rooms. Just remember to close them back up at night to keep cold night air from seeping inside. Put ceiling fans on reverse. Run ceiling fans counter-clockwise in the summer to pull warm air up and clockwise in the winter to push the warm air down.

Run ceiling fans counter-clockwise in the summer to pull warm air up and clockwise in the winter to push the warm air down. Schedule a maintenance tune -up. Regular HVAC maintenance ensures optimal efficiency. A professional HVAC technician will clean parts, make minor repairs and keep an eye out for major issues.

-up. Regular HVAC maintenance ensures optimal efficiency. A professional HVAC technician will clean parts, make minor repairs and keep an eye out for major issues. Add weather strips to windows and doors. Cold air can find its way into a home through the smallest of cracks. Adding weather stripping to windows and draft stoppers to doors can help keep chilly air from finding its way in.

Cold air can find its way into a home through the smallest of cracks. Adding weather stripping to windows and draft stoppers to doors can help keep chilly air from finding its way in. Insulate windows. Plastic film and bubble wrap are easy and cheap ways to insulate windows. These kits include transparent shrink film that creates a barrier around drafty windows. A longer-term solution includes adding new energy-efficient windows or storm windows.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing president and co-owner Oscar Pound said that Oklahomans don't often see arctic outbreaks but when they hit, it's better to be prepared.

"Bumping up your thermostat might make your home warmer, but that can also drain your wallet," he said. "Try implementing these tips so you can keep your heating bills down without sacrificing comfort."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling and plumbing services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 398-4577.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing