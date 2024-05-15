Oklahoma home services experts spark a conversation about electrical safety with these tips

May is National Electrical Safety Month and Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric says it is also a great time for homeowners to be mindful of electrical hazards

TULSA, Okla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, offers tips to help homeowners protect their families and homes from electrical hazards in celebration of National Electrical Safety Month.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric owners Cassie and Oscar Pound say that National Electrical Safety Month is a great time for homeowners to be mindful of electrical hazards.

"May is a great time for homeowners to take stock of their electric outlets, cords and circuit panels," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "Homeowners across the country will be turning on their air conditioning for the first time this season, plugging in portable fans and using electrical equipment for outdoor activities, like landscaping, pool motors and outdoor lighting. We just want to remind them to use some caution."

National Electrical Safety Month was introduced by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) in the mid-1990s to bring awareness to home electrical safety each May.

Pound suggested homeowners:

Check all the home's electric cords. Homeowners should look for cords that show some damage. In some instances, frayed or cracked cords on more expensive appliances or electronics can be replaced or repaired, but some items may need to be replaced all together to get rid of a bad cord.

Homeowners should look for cords that show some damage. In some instances, frayed or cracked cords on more expensive appliances or electronics can be replaced or repaired, but some items may need to be replaced all together to get rid of a bad cord. Do not overload outlets. Unfortunately, many older homes don't have enough outlets for modern living, and residents will have to use grounded surge protectors with additional outlets to have enough to power their equipment. A better option is to have a licensed electrician add outlets in the home and update the circuit box.

Unfortunately, many older homes don't have enough outlets for modern living, and residents will have to use grounded surge protectors with additional outlets to have enough to power their equipment. A better option is to have a licensed electrician add outlets in the home and update the circuit box. Unplug unused tools and appliances. Leaving power tools and appliances that aren't frequently used plugged in will not only run up the electric bill, but are potential fire hazards, particularly if the equipment has an issue or has a heating element.

Leaving power tools and appliances that aren't frequently used plugged in will not only run up the electric bill, but are potential fire hazards, particularly if the equipment has an issue or has a heating element. Pay attention to flickering lights. Most of the time, the problem with a flickering light is the fault of the light bulb, but it can also signal electrical issues, and those issues should be checked by a licensed electrician.

Most of the time, the problem with a flickering light is the fault of the light bulb, but it can also signal electrical issues, and those issues should be checked by a licensed electrician. Have older circuit panels inspected. If a home is more than 15 years old or has not had an inspection in several years, calling in a licensed electrician to inspect the equipment can protect homes from electrical fires caused by loose connections, corrosion or overloaded circuits.

"It's important that we take some time to consider all the places where we come into contact with electricity in our homes and to ensure that our families are protected from electric shock," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric President and co-owner Oscar Pound. "By taking some time to check your surroundings, you can make sure you avoid potential hazards."

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has locations in Glenpool, Tulsa and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and offers HVAC, plumbing, air quality and electric services.

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric