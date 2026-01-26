Oklahoma parents explore school options during School Choice Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Oklahoma and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Sooner State, more than 320 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including student showcases in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Oklahoma School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Oklahoma kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Oklahoma at: schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

"Oklahoma continues to grow its support for school choice and families' educational opportunities through private, public, and homeschooling approaches. The Sooner State shows how listening to parents means giving them a variety of paths to choose for their kids,"–– Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"We're seeing more families in Oklahoma explore their school options and make choices that help their kids succeed," said Brent Bushey, CEO of Fuel OKC. "When families have access to more high-quality school options, students thrive, innovation grows and our entire education system becomes stronger."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week