Okuma America Corporation President, CEO, & COO, Jim King, Appointed to The Association for Manufacturing Technology's Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive leadership at Okuma America Corporation, a global manufacturer of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, and automation systems, is pleased to announce that Mr. Jim King, President, CEO, and COO, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT). Mr. King's appointment was confirmed at the organization's Annual Business Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 11, 2026. His term will begin on April 8, 2026.

Mr. Jim King, Okuma America Corporation's President, CEO, and COO, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT).

As a member of AMT's Board of Directors, Mr. King will provide strategic direction and guidance to the association's executive team. The AMT executive team leads the association in their mission to represent and promote U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology.

"I'm honored to be appointed to the AMT Board of Directors," Mr. King shared. "The association's advocacy is crucial during this period of dynamic opportunity in the manufacturing industry, and I look forward to serving this group by contributing my expertise to the cause."

Mr. King joined Okuma America corporation in 2010 as Senior Vice President of Sales and was named President and COO of Okuma America Corporation in 2011. In 2024, he was appointed CEO and began serving as a Senior Officer of Okuma Corporation in Japan. Before his time at Okuma, he served in leadership roles at Siemens Industry, Nematron, and Source Alliance.com, focusing on sales, marketing, and channel strategy in industrial automation. He began his career with Rockwell Automation and holds a degree in Applied Engineering Sciences from Michigan State University.

About The Association for Manufacturing Technology

The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, Virginia, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to accelerate the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and market intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. Learn more at AMTonline.org.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls that drive each machine tool's functionality. In 2014, Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, a centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools and automation systems today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation