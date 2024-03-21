Okuma America Corporation Recognized Nationally as a 2024 Top Workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is honored to be recognized nationally as a Top Workplace in 2024! The company received the Top Workplace USA designation by USA Today, a prominent national media company, and Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

Award Criteria

The Top Workplace selections were made based on feedback from participating companies' employees. In the Spring of 2023, Okuma members were offered an opportunity to complete an anonymous employee engagement survey which polled for feedback on various topics related to job satisfaction and company culture. Nearly 80% of Okuma's employees completed the survey, which was well beyond the minimum rate of 35% participation to be considered for a Top Workplace award. The results were then compared to other participating companies and ranked accordingly, with the highest-scoring companies receiving Top Workplace designations.

Previous Recognition

In addition to the 2024 Top Workplace USA designation, Okuma America Corporation has previously received several national and regional Top Workplace awards. These awards include: a Top Workplace award for the Charlotte, N.C. metropolitan region in 2022 and 2023; national recognition as a top employer in the manufacturing industry in 2023; national cultural excellence awards for compensation and benefits, employee appreciation, and professional development in 2023.

A summary of these awards is available on the company's profile page on the Top Workplaces website.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

