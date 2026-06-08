OLAY's #1 Cream Collection in Asia* Comes to the U.S. with Brenda Song as Brand Ambassador

NEW OLAY Science Cell Repair Collection is designed to restore youthful skin from every angle

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAY, the #1 awarded skincare brand^ with more than 70 years of skin science expertise, announces the U.S. launch of OLAY Science Cell Repair — three peptide-powered products from the brand's #1 Cream Collection in Asia*, now available on Amazon.

Actress and brand ambassador Brenda Song celebrates the U.S. launch of OLAY Science Cell Repair, OLAY's #1 cream collection in Asia.*

Created for women seeing early signs of aging, such as fine lines and loss of firmness, the collection includes a toner and two moisturizers. Developed by OLAY scientists in Asia, it represents the fifth generation of Cell Repair and is backed by more than 50 years of peptide research. OLAY also welcomes actress Brenda Song as the face of the collection's U.S. debut.

"I've always been passionate about skincare — it's something I take very seriously," said Song. "As someone with sensitive skin, I'm incredibly selective about what has a permanent place on my shelf. OLAY Science Cell Repair earned it. I love that it's backed by advanced peptide science, and I've noticed my skin looking firmer, smoother and more lifted since incorporating it into my routine."

All three formulas are powered by advanced peptide technology to restore youthful skin from every angle. Both creams feature OLAY's 7 Synergy Peptide Complex, inspired by Nobel Prize-winning super-molecular chemistry and formulated with absorbable peptides that penetrate the skin's surface to support natural collagen production and strengthen the surface cell network. They are also made with Water-Oil Fusion Technology, so they melt instantly into skin and are proven to visibly lift the face, tighten the jawline and reduce the appearance of laugh lines. The toner combines Yeast Essence Extract, containing more than 450 small-molecule peptides, with an Exclusive Antioxidant Peptide Complex to support natural collagen production.

"Women today want to address the first signs of aging early, not wait until they've set in," said Gwynedd Davis, Vice President of OLAY at Procter & Gamble. "That's exactly what OLAY's Science Cell Repair is built for — peptide science that targets lines and loss of firmness as they first appear. It's already a favorite among women across Asia, and we're proud to bring it to the US."

The OLAY Science Cell Repair collection includes:

OLAY Science Cell Repair Peptide Firming Essence Extract Toner : A gentle, non-irritating essence-toner hybrid designed to instantly revitalize and prep skin for OLAY Science creams, while delivering elastic, smooth, and firmed-looking skin. After seven days, more than 31% of women reported plumper-looking skin. 1

A gentle, non-irritating essence-toner hybrid designed to instantly revitalize and prep skin for OLAY Science creams, while delivering elastic, smooth, and firmed-looking skin. After seven days, more than 31% of women reported plumper-looking skin. OLAY Science Cell Repair Firming Soft Cream : A lightweight, soft gel-cream moisturizer for oily to normal skin that helps fortify the skin's moisture barrier while delivering visible anti-aging benefits. After seven days, more than 21% of women reported more lifted-looking skin. 2

: A lightweight, soft gel-cream moisturizer for oily to normal skin that helps fortify the skin's moisture barrier while delivering visible anti-aging benefits. After seven days, more than 21% of women reported more lifted-looking skin. OLAY Science Cell Repair Peptide Firming Ultra Rich Cream: A rich, creamy moisturizer for dry to normal skin that delivers long-lasting moisture and revitalizing hydration. After seven days, more than 21% of women reported more lifted-looking skin.2

The OLAY Science Cell Repair collection is now available on Amazon. The Peptide Firming Soft Cream and Peptide Firming Ultra Rich Cream are each $65.00, and the Peptide Firming Essence Extract Toner is $55.00.

About OLAY

OLAY is a worldwide leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. In 2021, it became the first mass skin care brand in the US to commit to zero skin retouching in all advertising to show real results. With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, as the #1 anti-aging skin care brand, Only OLAY can deliver innovative, high performing products backed by proven science and trusted results that work for all skin tones. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum^ (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol** (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection† (Cleansing Melts).

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook and X.

*in $ sales

** Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending June 2025

^ Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending March 2025

† Based on a 12-month review of major beauty awards ending December 2024

1 In a self-assessment of 37 Chinese women. Actual results may vary from person to person.

2 In a self-assessment of 57 Chinese women. Actual results may vary from person to person.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OLAY Science Cell Repair?

OLAY Science Cell Repair is a collection of three peptide-powered skincare products from OLAY's #1 Cream Collection in Asia*. The collection includes a peptide firming essence-toner and two moisturizers designed to help address early signs of aging, including visible lines and loss of firmness.

What skin concerns does OLAY Science Cell Repair address?

The collection is designed to address early signs of aging, including visible lines, loss of firmness, reduced elasticity and skin that appears less lifted over time.

How does OLAY Science Cell Repair help with visible signs of aging?

The formulas are powered by advanced peptides that help support skin's natural collagen-boosting activity and strengthen the skin's surface structure. With continued use, the collection helps improve the appearance of firmness, lift, and smoother-looking skin.

What peptide technology is used in OLAY Science Cell Repair?

The moisturizers are formulated with OLAY's 7 Synergy Peptide Complex, inspired by Nobel Prize-winning super-molecular chemistry. The collection delivers absorbable peptides designed to help support collagen activity and visibly improve skin firmness.

Who should use OLAY Science Cell Repair?

OLAY Science Cell Repair is designed for women beginning to notice early signs of aging who want to help maintain firm, healthy-looking skin and proactively address future signs of aging.

What is the difference between the Firming Soft Cream and Peptide Firming Ultra Rich Cream?

The Firming Soft Cream is a lightweight gel-cream moisturizer designed for oily to normal skin, while the Peptide Firming Ultra Rich Cream is a rich, nourishing moisturizer designed for dry to normal skin. Both are powered by OLAY's 7 Synergy Peptide Complex and deliver visible anti-aging benefits.

How do I use the OLAY Science Cell Repair Peptide Firming Essence Extract Toner?

The Peptide Firming Essence Extract Toner is designed to be used after cleansing and before moisturizing. The essence-toner hybrid helps prep skin for the rest of your skincare routine while delivering smoother, firmer and more elastic-looking skin.

Why is OLAY bringing Science Cell Repair from Asia to the United States?

Science Cell Repair has become one of OLAY's most successful collections in Asia. OLAY is bringing the collection to the U.S. to give women access to one of its most advanced peptide-powered skincare innovations and meet growing demand for effective anti-aging solutions.

Where can consumers purchase the OLAY Science Cell Repair collection?

The OLAY Science Cell Repair collection is available in the United States on Amazon. The Firming Soft Cream and Peptide Firming Ultra Rich Cream retail for $65.00 each, and the Peptide Firming Essence Extract Toner retails for $55.00.

SOURCE OLAY