Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. selects Relay Payments to automate and streamline payments for its 10,500+ drivers

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ("ODFL") today announced its partnership with Relay Payments to improve customer satisfaction throughout the supply chain. Relay's digital payment solution has allowed ODFL to streamline payments related to operations for customers across its network of terminals and drivers around the country.

"We strive to deliver best-in-class customer service and are always looking at ways technology can improve our offerings. Working with Relay Payments has allowed us to remove tedious and manual steps throughout the payment process and modernize the way we do business with our customers," said Todd Polen, Vice President – Pricing Services for Old Dominion.

"We have entrusted Relay to process millions of dollars in volume annually and we've already been able to realize millions in savings through data integration, digitalization of receipts, and simplified reimbursements. On top of it all, our customers are happier than ever which is the most important to us," Polen continued.

Following the recent announcement of its $43 million funding, Relay Payments' instant, electronic payment solution is gaining significant momentum. More carriers and brokers of all sizes are opting for the cashless and contactless technology solution that has become a recognized brand in the industry.

Relay Co-Founder and President Spencer Barkoff led the partnership with Old Dominion's accounting, pricing and operations teams to develop a custom application leveraging data integrations and custom payment workflows for their specific needs.

"Old Dominion is a leading LTL carrier in the U.S. who, like many of its peers, was challenged with manual payment processes that created a sub-optimal experience for its customers. Our goal was to design an end-to-end solution which eliminated the use of paper-based payments and introduced operational efficiencies and increased revenue for the organization," said Barkoff. "We're excited to continue working together to change the industry and keep America's supply chain running during a period of immense challenge."

About Old Dominion

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

About Relay Payments:

Relay Payments is a venture-backed fintech company building an electronic payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. The company creates value for its customers and partners by providing direct, instant payments in an industry historically reliant on cash and checks to conduct business.

Trusted to process more than 150,000 transactions every month, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments, ensuring America continues to run during COVID-19 and well beyond. Relay works with the largest carriers, freight brokers, and 3PLs in the United States ensuring their products quickly get to shelves for consumer consumption.

