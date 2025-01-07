Old Forester 1924 Returns: 10-Year-Old Bourbon Back on the Shelf Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester® announces Old Forester 1924 is returning to shelves for a second year. When introduced last January, this 10-year-old 100-proof bourbon sold out nationally in weeks.

"Old Forester 1924 quickly became a consumer favorite of our beloved Whiskey Row Series," said Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. "We are glad to see it return to stores, bars and restaurants across America."

This expression features a mash bill of 79% corn, 11% rye and 10% malted barley rather than the traditional Old Forester recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley.

This 10-year-old age-stated bourbon is the newest addition to the brand's Whiskey Row Series, a collection of Old Forester expressions that commemorate distinguishable moments from the brand's 153-year history.

When more than 200 distilleries in Kentucky were forced to close during Prohibition, Old Forester continued operations because the federal government issued them one of six permits to continue to bottle existing whiskey stocks as medicine. In 1924, Old Forester acquired barrels from neighboring closed distillers, each containing different mash bills, and bottled that liquid as Old Forester. This special release commemorates that moment in time.

When 1924 was first released last year in January 2024 it celebrated and honored the 100th anniversary of whiskey innovation as Old Forester is the only bourbon brand produced before, during and after Prohibition.

"With a new mash bill and 10-year age statement, 1924 features a unique taste unlike any other Old Forester expression, but fits perfectly within our storytelling Whiskey Row series," said Master Taster Melissa Rift. "After such a quick sell-out last year, this re-release gives more whiskey drinkers the chance to taste – and love – this dynamic expression."

The Whiskey Row series now includes:

1870 Original Batch

1897 Bottled in Bond

1910 Old Fine Whisky

1920 Prohibition Style

1924 10-Year-Old

Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark graham cracker.

Soft notes of fudge, cocoa, marzipan, and cured tobacco layered over hints of rich oak and warm cinnamon.

Flavor: Chocolate-covered graham cracker dusted with cinnamon.

Finish: Hints of spice and graham cracker crumbles.

Old Forester 1924 is 50% ABV (100-proof) and is available nationwide starting today at participating retailers and at Old Forester Distilling Co. for $119.99.

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com .

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

