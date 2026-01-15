Whiskeyland Debuts Documentary on Old Forester's 156 year history as 1924 returns to shelves

Rare, archived footage, interviews captured for in-depth look at Old Forester

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new documentary exploring the 156-year history Old Forester – the only bourbon to exist before, during and after Prohibition – debuts today.

The film, by the Balas Brothers of Brooklyn and their Whiskeyland series, is being released to celebrate the return of 1924, Old Forester's 10-year-old age-stated bourbon, part of the celebrated Whiskey Row series.

"We're honored to share the story of Old Forester, founded by George Garvin Brown in 1870, with a wider audience," Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo said. Old Forester is the founding brand of Brown-Forman, one of the world's largest spirits companies, and the company is still controlled by the Brown family.

Whiskeyland is a documentary series exploring the people, places, and histories behind American whiskey through intimate, story-driven filmmaking.

The Old Forester episode launched today on Whiskeyland TV youtube channel with streaming platforms (including: Amazon Prime, Relay and Tubi) coming soon. Watch Whiskeyland's full episode: HERE .

"What excited us most about making this episode was the chance to dive deep into America's oldest whiskey brand, Old Forester, and bring the archives and tales to life, only to realize that, in the process, we were becoming part of that same tradition," said filmmaker Ryan Balas.

Old Forester's 1924 bottle honors a moment when the brand was able to acquire barrels from distilleries forced to close during Prohibition. Old Forester took those barrels and bottled it under the brand name. Old Forester was able to continue operations because the federal government issued it a medicinal whiskey permit.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Dark graham cracker.

Flavor: Chocolate-covered graham cracker dusted with cinnamon.

Old Forester 1924 is 50% ABV (100-proof) and will be available beginning today, January 15 at the Old Forester Distillery, in our online store at shop.oldforester.com for shipping to states where it is legal (D.C., KY, NE, NH, ND only) and at participating retailers.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Whiskeyland:

Whiskeyland TV is a documentary platform dedicated to the human stories behind American whiskey. Created by filmmakers Ryan and Alec Balas, the Whiskeyland series takes a thoughtful, intimate approach to storytelling by focusing on people, memory, and the emotional architecture behind craft. Each episode is designed as a lived-in portrait emphasizing authenticity, place, and personal history explored through the unique voice of The Balas Brothers. www.welcometowhiskeyland.com

