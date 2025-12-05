Old Forester Honors its Prohibition Legacy with New 117 Series Release

Prohibition Era Still Proof Bourbon Debuts December 5 – Repeal Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester, America's first bottled bourbon, proudly announces the latest release in its acclaimed 117 Series: Prohibition Era Still Proof. This limited-edition expression pays homage to Old Forester's storied past as one of the few distilleries legally permitted to produce whiskey for medicinal purposes during Prohibition.

Bottled at 130 proof, this special release is a nod to the historical fact that Old Forester was distilled at 130 proof during the 100-day distiller's holiday a few years prior to the repeal of Prohibition.

During the 1930s, a select group of government-authorized distillers — including Old Forester — were granted licenses to replenish whiskey stocks for medicinal use.

Prohibition Era Still Proof release captures the bold, uncut character of those historic barrels, celebrating a remarkable chapter of resilience and craftsmanship in bourbon history.

"This release is a tribute to the ingenuity that allowed Old Forester to endure and emerge stronger during one of the most challenging periods for American whiskey," said Caleb Trigo, Assistant Master Distillery of Old Forester. "This bourbon offers a glimpse into the intensity and authenticity of our Prohibition heritage."

The release coincides with Repeal Day — December 5 — the date marking the end of Prohibition in 1933, when the 21st Amendment restored Americans' right to enjoy bourbon once again.

Join us for a Repeal Day celebration at the Old Forester Distillery, beginning December 5th at 4:30 PM EST, for the release of this limited-edition expression. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, music and the first sips of this latest release.

Old Forester 117 Series: Prohibition Era Still Proof will also be available in limited quantities in the online store at shop.oldforester.com for shipping to states where it is legal (D.C., KY, NE, NH, ND only) and select Kentucky retailers beginning December 5, 2025, for $64.99.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

