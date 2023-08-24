Old Forester Announces 12-year-old Birthday Bourbon for 2023

Old Forester

24 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

For the second year, the limited-edition expression will be available through a national sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better way to celebrate the birthday of Old Forester's original creator, George Garvin Brown, than the annual release of the brand's most coveted expression, Birthday Bourbon. This limited edition, vintage-dated expression provides bourbon lovers with a one-of-a-kind flavor profile.

Courtesy of Old Forester

Old Forester's Birthday Bourbon bottles will be available for purchase nationwide at select retailers. In addition, bottles will be available at Old Forester Distillery in Louisville via a national sweepstakes running August 24 through August 31, 2023. The sweepstakes allow consumers nationwide a more equal opportunity to purchase the limited-edition expression. Birthday Bourbon bottles will not be sold at the Old Forester Distillery on September 2.

"Every year, Birthday Bourbon is a unique opportunity for lovers of Old Forester to taste a snapshot of bourbon that was laid down over a decade ago. This year's 12-year-old offering serves up a classic Old Forester profile that honors George Garvin Brown's ongoing legacy," said Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift.

Sweepstakes winners will be chosen on September 2, 2023 and bottles will be available for pickup between September 8, 2023 through December 23, 2023.

Details of 2023 Birthday Bourbon

  • 103 barrels, filled May 5, 2011
  • Warehouse I, 5th floor
  • 12 years old
  • 96 Proof

Birthday Bourbon offers unique tasting notes, including:

  • COLOR: Rich aged leather.
  • AROMA: Bright candied citrus and floral overtones give way to rich turbinado sugar and roasted coffee beans as slight cedar and charred oak round out the nose.
  • TASTE: Subtle citrus with heavy notes of dark honey, molasses and charred oak.
  • FINISH: a dry toasty oaked caramel with lingering bittersweet tannins.

The suggested retail price is $169.99. For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes and additional rules and regulations, please visit www.oldforester.com/birthday-bourbon-sweepstakes/.

About Old Forester Bourbon:  
Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."  

About Brown-Forman: 
For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please sip responsibly. 
Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 52% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2023 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.  

SOURCE Old Forester

