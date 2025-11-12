Old Forester King Ranch Returns to Texas in Fourth Annual Limited-Run

New label celebrates the legendary Lone Star State Ranch

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated King Ranch Edition — a limited release that celebrates the enduring legacy of Texas and the pioneering spirit of bourbon.

Now in its fourth year, the 2025 edition features a refreshed label. The design features the legendary King Ranch Quarter Horse Peppy San Badger whose power, agility, and spirit embody the very heart of the Ranch along with his renowned trainer Buster Welch – a true icon of the cutting horse world.

Old Forester King Ranch 2025

Old Forester King Ranch Edition continues to showcase the unique production process: a proprietary batch using heavily charred barrels filtered through King Ranch mesquite charcoal.

Available at select Texas retailers, the King Ranch Edition is bottled at 105 proof and delivers a robust, full-bodied flavor profile.

The bottle's design and flavor pay homage to the legendary King Ranch — a symbol of Texas resilience and innovation — and the enduring legacy of Old Forester, which has been produced by the same family for over 150 years.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Maple Syrup

Aroma: Dried cherries, cranberries, toasted pecans and marshmallows drizzled with sorghum molasses.

Flavor: Sweet dark chocolate, tobacco and leather spices mingle with toasted and caramelized oak and nut character.

Finish: Long and warming

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About King Ranch, Inc.

King Ranch, Inc., is a privately held agribusiness, real estate and natural resource management company established in 1853 and owner of the historic 825,000-acre King Ranch. The Company has various farming and ranching activities across Texas, Florida and California and also operates the famous King Ranch Saddle Shop. To learn more about King Ranch, Inc., visit https://king-ranch.com/

