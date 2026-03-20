Old Forester Unveils Newest Expansion in The 117 Series: High Angels' Share Rye Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester is proud to announce the release of the latest expression drop in The 117 Series – High Angels' Share Rye, Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. This limited small-batch release showcases the remarkable concentration of flavor that can emerge from Old Forester's unique maturation environments.

Old Forester 117 Series: High Angels' Share Rye

Due to the effects of heat-cycled warehousing and the distinct barrel maturation conditions, certain barrels occasionally yield an elevated evaporative loss, affectionately known as the angels taking more than their fair share. From these rare barrels comes this special rye whiskey, a small batch of casks that have developed intensely flavorful and concentrated profiles, truly the "chosen few" selected by the angels themselves.

"We're continually amazed by what our warehouses can produce," Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo said. "With High Angels' Share Rye, the angels clearly left their mark, yielding a rye whiskey that's bold, concentrated, and deeply rewarding. It's a celebration of both old-world tradition and the serendipitous magic that comes from maturation in motion."

High Angels' Share Rye is bottled at 110 proof (55% ABV) and presented in a 375 mL bottle. Batch No. 001 marks the inaugural release of this one-of-a-kind rye expression, crafted for enthusiasts who appreciate depth of character, rich spice, and concentrated complexity.

Release Details:

Expression: Old Forester The 117 Series, High Angels' Share Rye Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Batch No.: 001

Proof / Alc. By Vol.: 110 / 55%

Size: 375 mL

DSP: KY-354

Release Date: March 2026

This newest offering joins Old Forester's acclaimed 117 Series, a collection that highlights distinctive barrels and showcases the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

Tasting Notes:

Nose - decadent and aromatic, the aroma is packed with rich chocolate and hazelnut, complimented by subtle ripe strawberry and bright herbal tones

Taste - citrus oils, burnt sugar and sandalwood lead the palate with layers peppercorn and eucalyptus adding complexity

Finish - earthy peppercorn creates a textural finish that lingers on the palate, rounded out by hints of toasted oak, cedar and eucalyptus

Pricing & Availability:

Angels' Share retails at $64.99 and will be available at the Old Forester Distillery and select Kentucky retailers.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

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SOURCE Old Forester